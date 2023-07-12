Watch: Danielle Young at CultureCon

Young, known to her longtime fans as "the content queen," shared her favorite Black TV shows with theGrio's James L. Gilmore at CultureCon LA.

Longtime writer/editor/producer/host Danielle Young, known to her fans as “the content queen,” helped contribute to the excellence, experience and energy last month over the pre-Juneteenth weekend at CultureCon LA.

At the June 17 confab, where attendees of the first Los Angeles-held CultureCon aimed to forge connections with fellow Black creators and entrepreneurs, theGrio’s James L. Gilmore got Young to share her feelings about the “amazing festival,” which comes to New York City in October, and reveal her favorite Black television shows over the past decades.

The following is a transcript of that conversation.

James L. Gilmore: We’ve got Danielle Young here. She just got off a panel. How are we doing today? Is this your first time at CultureCon here in LA?

Danielle Young: Well, this is CultureCon’s first time here in LA, right? I’ve been to CultureCon before. It’s an amazing festival … it’s, like, I mean I call it a festival. It might as well be a festival! It is one of the most Black, culturally relevant, energetic conferences that I’ve ever been to. And so, yeah, I’m glad to be here.

Gilmore: So, you know, coming from the TV world, what is your favorite Black series? I know you answered on the panel: What’s your favorite Black series of the last few decades that you could always go back to? And you may have a few.

Young: I have a few. “Living Single” is the start. “[A] Different World,” “[The] Cosby Show,” “[The] Parkers,” “Martin,” “[The] Jamie Foxx Show” and “[The] Fresh Prince [of Bel Air].”

Gilmore: Can’t go wrong with “Jamie Foxx” or “Fresh Prince.”

Young: Literally, like, Jamie … Oh, my God, there’s so much about Jamie Foxx as a performer. But the show really gave us a chance to see beyond just his silliness. He’s a great actor.

And look what has happened since then.

