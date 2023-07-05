Watch: Skye Townsend talk comedy at CultureCon LA

CultureCon is one the most popular ways to connect with Black creators in multiple spaces.

CultureCon LA is filled with interactive workshops which are led by industry experts like Sterling K. Brown and Tim Story. CultureCon LA is a safe place where like-minded individuals who understand the unique struggles and triumphs of being a Black entrepreneur. Skye Townsend talks her roots and where she wants Black comedy to go.

Townsend: [00:00:22] You know, I feel like it’s important to celebrate greatness, black greatness. You know, the reason I love panels and stuff like this is because we get to hear about people’s journey and we remember to not like compare ourselves and where we’re at in our own. You really hear that everybody’s putting in their 10000 hours to get to where they need to be. So this is inspiring to me because it’s like, okay, let’s focus on, you know, enjoying the journey versus like, how do I get to success? And these days remind you, oh my gosh, there’s joy in the journey. So I’m happy to be here celebrating that. [00:00:48][26.8]

Gilmore: [00:00:49] Great, great. So look at the grill by around well, you know, he came from a comedy background. You know, you have the roots in comedy. What does it mean to you to see other black directors, writers and, you know, your show on HBO? Like, how does up feel? How does it feel to like, open that door for other black people that want to do stuff like you? [00:01:06][17.1]

Townsend: [00:01:06] You know, I mean, I grew up around pioneers, so I grew up like, if you’re not going to open the doors for others, don’t do it, you know? So I’m just excited now to even be in a position to do sketch comedy, opening doors for black women doing that because it’s such a small group. So it’s like once again, position. Then what do you do with it? Right? So I’m just yeah, I’m trying my hardest now that I’m in a position to do a little something with it too. But I grew up knowing that it’s important to pass it on. So that’s, that’s what I’m trying to do. [00:01:29][22.9]

