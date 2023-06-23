CultureCon lit up Los Angeles during Juneteenth weekend

CultureCon was filled with interactive workshops led by industry experts like Sterling K. Brown and Courtney Whitaker.

Loading the player...

Juneteenth weekend was buzzing with energy and excitement across the country, and the same could be said in downtown Los Angeles as CultureCon’s first annual celebration shone bright.

The event, powered by Creative Collective and presented by MAX, was billed as the leading destination for creatives and young professionals of color in various fields including art, music, fashion and film.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: Brande Victorian and Sterling K. Brown speak onstage during CultureCon LA 2023 at Rolling Greens On Mateo on June 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The weekend event celebrated Black culture and creativity, and attendees easily found a deep sense of belonging. The power of forging connections with fellow Black creators could be felt as soon as you arrived.

CultureCon was filled with interactive workshops, led by industry experts like Sterling K. Brown and Courtney Whitaker. The workshops and panels produced tangible takeaways, thoughtful guidance and good vibes for everyone.

Any attendee was welcomed to participate in the interactive workshops and listen to a series of panels led by prominent Black artists, entrepreneurs, and influencers. Throughout every event, attendees heard stories of resilience and overcoming obstacles, and learned about how to use their platforms to uplift the Black community.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 17: Dewayne Perkins, Tim Story, X Mayo, and Jay Pharoah attend CultureCon LA 2023 at Rolling Greens On Mateo on June 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

CultureCon created a safe place for like-minded individuals who understand the unique struggles and triumphs of being a Black entrepreneur in this day and age. It was a hub of artistic expression and vibrant colors, with the sweet sounds of Afrobeats music filling the air.

This first-ever event was alive with Black excellence, as creators from all walks of life proudly showcased their talents. For any creative entrepreneur, corporate employee, student looking for a job, or person who does a little bit of everything, CultureCon is an unforgettable event that you should experience.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!