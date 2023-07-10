Jamie Foxx spotted for first time since hospitalization

The "Ray" actor was seen on a boat on the Chicago River on Sunday, waving and smiling to fans months after his highly publicized hospitalization.

Jamie Foxx has been spotted. The actor was photographed for the first time since his hospitalization in April, giving fans their first glimpse of the actor in months.

TMZ first reported the Foxx sighting on Sunday, sharing footage on their site of the “Dreamgirls” actor on a boat. Fans recording the actor are heard cheering for Foxx in the footage, as he waves back and smiles at them. He even throws up a peace sign to the camera holder, appearing healthy and cheerful as his recovery continues.

Jamie Foxx is shown in February, at the European premiere of “Creed III” at Cineworld Leicester Square in London. The actor, who was hospitalized in April and has been out of the public eye, was photographed Sunday during an outing on the Chicago River. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

TMZ also reported that Foxx was with a group on the boat, enjoying his Sunday afternoon on the Chicago River. The actor is currently healing and in rehabilitation in the Windy City, according to the outlet. See the footage here.

As theGrio previously reported, there has been much speculation regarding Foxx’s health since his hospitalization. While Foxx’s family and even Foxx himself have released statements regarding his condition, fans have wondered over the last few months why no photos or footage of the actor had been released.

The health emergency occurred while Foxx was shooting his upcoming film with Cameron Diaz, “Back in Action.” His daughter Corinne Foxx shared in a statement at the time, “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Following the post, Foxx received a wave of support from fans and his Hollywood peers, many taking to social media with messages for the actor.

