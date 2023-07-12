Thurgood Marshall College Fund helps HBCU students break into hospitality field

A key objective of the intensive program is to expose the Black college community to the inner workings of the Las Vegas hospitality industry.

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) partnered with Las Vegas Sands to select 12 college students to participate in the inaugural Sands Hospitality Immersion Program this month, according to a news release.

A key objective of the intensive program is to expose the Black college community to the inner workings of the Las Vegas hospitality industry in order to increase their interest in travel, tourism and leisure. The program also aims to inspire students to consider one of the world’s fastest-growing and largest job sectors.

According to the news release, Sands is the world’s preeminent developer and operator of world-class integrated resorts. The company collaborated with TMCF to design the Sands Hospitality Immersion Program for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The 12 students selected applied through TMCF member schools and were reviewed by Sands.

The participants include Ta’Niyah Harris, Bowie State University; Erin Williams, Howard University; Jaida Robinson-Clark, Howard University; Jasmyn Love, Howard University; Joshua Williamson, Howard University; Nathanael Edwards, Langston University; Zay’Kori Jones, Norfolk State University; Brandon Smith, North Carolina A&T State University; Derrick Jacobs, North Carolina A&T State University; Joleen Buchanan, University of the Virgin Islands; Kayla Smith, Virginia State University; and Marquis Bell, Virginia State University, per the news release.

Curated by the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality at the University of Nevada, the summer program will feature presentations and seminars led by thought leaders, tours of integrated resorts and various hospitality venues, and “interactive events such as a cooking competition with professional chefs,” per the news release. The multi-day event is slated for July 24–28.

“Creating these unique experiences for our students is at the core of our mission. The hospitality field is one of the fastest-growing in America, and this strategic partnership allows TMCF to provide our talented students with a chance to learn more about the various careers in this important industry,” said Dr. Harry Williams, president and CEO of Thurgood Marshall College Fund in a statement.

The Sands Hospitality Immersion Program offers “training opportunities for students and hospitality professionals, and mentorship and instruction from company leaders and experts.”

“This program is a foundation from which we plan to introduce other unique educational opportunities for HBCU students to experience our global destinations and gain even more perspective into the industry. We look forward to hosting this talented group of students,” said Ron Reese, Sands’ senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs.

According to Reese, the goal of this program is to “ensure our industry cultivates a diverse and inclusive workforce that provides opportunities for people from all backgrounds and communities.”

