Naomi Osaka’s boyfriend, Cordae, reveals their daughter’s name

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka and her longtime boyfriend, rapper Cordae, recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

We may have just learned the name of Naomi Osaka and Cordae’s baby girl, and it’s a name in line with the “non-traditional” vibe she teased.

While performing at Canada’s Calgary Stampede this past weekend, the rapper may have revealed the name — or at least a part of the name — he and Osaka chose for their baby girl.

Rapper Cordae (left) and tennis champ Naomi Osaka attend the 2021 Met Gala in New York City. Two are now the proud parents of a daughter, and Cordae over the weekend shouted out “my baby girl Shai.” (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“My daughter Shai was just born a couple days ago, so I dedicate this performance to my baby girl Shai,” Cordae told the audience in between songs, according to a video circulating on social media.

“Love you, I’m going back home,” he added.

Word of the couple’s new bundle of joy arrived on Tuesday via a source to People, who informed the publication that mom and baby were both “doing well.”

Neither Osaka nor Cordae has said much more concerning their daughter, including confirming whether Shai is, in fact, her first name or a nickname. However, Osaka hinted at the type of baby names she and Cordae were considering earlier this year.

“We have been discussing names. I would say that we are going for something more unique than traditional,” Osaka told People.

The name “Shai” might not be as unique as some celebrity baby names we’ve seen in recent years — including North (daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye “Ye” West), Wilde Wolf (son of Eve), Blaze (son of Kandi Burress), RZA (son of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky), and True Legend (the newborn son of Da Brat and wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart). However, the name does hold special meaning in several languages, most notably in Hebrew, in which Shai means “gift.” The name also follows a trend of punchy one-syllable names, which have skyrocketed in popularity as of late, largely perpetuated by celebrities.

Osaka initially announced she was expecting her first child in January via a series of photos on Instagram that included an ultrasound and a lengthy statement.

“Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” she captioned the post.

Last month, Osaka revealed the gender of her baby when she shared shots from her princess-themed baby shower.

While Cordae may have revealed the baby’s name, the baby’s gender reportedly was a secret from him for a while. Osaka revealed the gender to the public in June, though she admitted to People she had known since February. “I’ve been preparing, but [Cordae] doesn’t know the gender yet; only I know,” Osaka told People at the time. “So it’s not like I can build out the room or anything.”

Osaka apparently had a change of heart regarding the baby’s room. On Thursday, she shared Shai’s cloud-themed nursery, awash with sunlight, pastels, light woods and minimalistic stuffed animals, in an exclusive with People and divulged how she crafted the room.

The nursery for Cordae and Naomi Osaka daughter was designed with the help of Crate & Kids. (Photo courtesy of Crate & Barrel)

“I wanted something that felt very peaceful and serene that would help the baby and me feel comfortable,” said Osaka. She added that Crate & Barrel’s Crate & Kids team, which helped her design the space, “really brought that vibe to life” through the color palette, textures and a cloud mural.

Regarding other touches in the room, Osaka admitted she didn’t know much about nurseries but knew she wanted at least a rocking chair and didn’t want to compromise her style. The four-time Grand Slam champion eventually went with the brand’s modern Pollie Rocking Chair.

As a new mom, Osaka also ensured she had a place to sleep in the nursery, ample storage and a few special additions. “There are two photos that I really wanted to include in the nursery. Above the daybed, I hung a photo of a sleeping bear and a sleeping tiger,” she said. “Those photos are really special to me and make me feel peaceful, which is how I want my daughter to always feel in her room.”

