Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Hollywood strikes: ‘A fair and equitable solution must be reached’

The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have put Hollywood at a standstill as actors and writers fight for fair compensation and protections in the streaming era.

As the Hollywood strikes rage on, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has issued an official statement regarding the historic moment in the entertainment industry.

Hollywood is at a crossroads. As theGrio previously reported, the TV & film industry is essentially at a standstill while writers in the WGA and actors in SAG-AFTRA are on strike following failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

In the streaming era, actors and writers are demanding fair compensation for their work, residual income that since the dawn of streaming has all but disappeared and regulations and protections against artificial intelligence in their work.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said that with the Hollywood strikes, her city “is experience a summer of struggle to make ends meet.” (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

In a recently issued statement, Mayor Karen Bass addressed this moment affecting the city and the entire industry. “Los Angeles is experiencing a summer of struggle to make ends meet. In all industries — education, hospitality, goods delivery or entertainment — Angelenos deserve fair contracts,” the statement reads per Deadline.

“Whether you’re a writer who has been on strike for more than 72 days or an actor who has been on strike for 72 hours, wages and health benefits to afford housing, food and the basic necessities to survive should be a minimum requirement in discussions. A strong business sector is essential for our city to become affordable for working families once again.”

The statement concludes, “This is a historic inflection point for our city as our entertainment industry experiences economic pressure and business uncertainty. A fair and equitable solution must be reached.”

As theGrio previously reported, familiar faces in Hollywood, including Taraji P. Henson, Issa Rae and Tyler James Williams, have picketed and spoken out via social media since the strikes began this year.

Henson told The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s almost impossible officially to live in L.A., where most TV shows either shoot or your workspace has to be on a 10-episode arc under an exclusivity deal with no residuals. It’s just not sustainable. And it’s a wild thing to see that happen to people.”

Find more on the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes here.

