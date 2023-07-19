Anthony Anderson, Cedric the Entertainer star in ‘Kings of BBQ’ series

The upcoming unscripted series follows the comedians as they travel the country on a "barbecue adventure."

Anthony Anderson and Cedric the Entertainer are joining forces. The two entertainment staples will star in “Kings of BBQ,” a brand new unscripted series celebrating the “art of the barbecue” as they prepare to launch a business together.

Described as a “cross-country barbecue adventure,” the 10-episode series follows Anderson and Cedric as they work on their own upcoming brand, AC Barbecue. The performers, “meet with barbecue chefs, pitmasters and everyday experts who share their knowledge and secrets of the trade, highlighting Black Excellence in the industry along the way” in the series, per the official description.

Cedric the Entertainer (left) and Anthony Anderson attend the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation’s “Big Fighters, Big Cause” charity boxing event in May in Beverly Hills. The two are teaming up for a series on barbecue. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation)

The various stops along their journey include Memphis, Tennessee, for the BBQ Festival; their own hometowns of St. Louis, Missouri, and Compton, California; and Los Angeles, to feed the LA Rams.

“Cedric and Anthony aim to take grilling to the next level with their signature flair and laugh-out-loud antics,” the synopsis continues. “The duo will do it all to master barbecue in all its glory and create a business that honors its legacy and flavors.”

A&E also dropped a teaser for the upcoming unscripted series, with the two comedians explaining their hopes for it.

“It’s not all the time that two friends come together and decide that they want to start a business,” Anderson says in the clip, before saying he hopes to show viewers “what our friendship means, what our partnership means … how all of this is going to come together.”

“You’re going to be in for an exciting ride,” Cedric adds in the clip before claiming, “we are going to be the Coachella of Barbecue!”

“Kings of BBQ” premieres Aug. 12 at 9 pm ET/PT.

