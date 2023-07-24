The Marvels’ trailer launches Teyonah Parris into space

Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel join Parris' Captain Monica Rambeau for an intergalactic adventure to save the universe.

Get ready for “The Marvels.” The MCU’s highly anticipated “Captain Marvel” sequel is coming to theaters later this year, and Disney just dropped its first full-length trailer for the film starring Teyonah Parris, Brie Larson and Iman Vellani.

Teyonah Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios’ THE MARVELS. (Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2023 MARVEL)

As the film’s poster details, the film sees three of Marvel’s most powerful superheroes go “higher, further, and faster” together. The story reunites viewers with Carol Danvers (Larson), who through a series of events finds herself entangled with “an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary.”

Because of this, her powers become linked with Captain Monica Rambeau (Parris) and Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel (Vellani). From filmmaker Nia DaCosta (“The Candyman”), the film follows the trio as they “team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe.”

The trailer wastes no time getting right into the action, with Rambeau explaining to her super-friends that they switch places with each other whenever they use their powers. Set to “Intergalactic” by Beastie Boys, the action-packed clip teases plenty of high-flying action scenes and marvelous set pieces, while promising a film that “changes everything.”

“You are not the only thing standing between this and the universe,” Rambeau warns Danvers in the clip. Check it out below:

“The Marvels” makes Marvel history as the first film from a Black director with DaCosta at the helm, respectively. It is also the third female-led film in the universe, behind “Captain Marvel” and “Black Widow,” as theGrio previously reported.



“The Marvels” opens Nov. 10 in U.S. theaters.

