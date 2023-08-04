Fluffy’s Sno-Balls takes over California’s dessert market | BlackMade

Kevyn and Darren Lee-Wellington's shop in Long Beach, Fluffy's Sno-Balls, features joyous flavors that awaken a customer's taste buds.

A young Kevyn Lee-Wellington, in his home state of Louisiana, had always loved sweet treats, but he had a particular fondness for sno-balls. These delightful shaved ice creations were a popular summer treat in New Orleans, and Kevyn dreamed of turning them into something extraordinary. And so, in the heart of Long Beach, California, he founded Fluffy’s Sno-Balls, which quickly became a sensation when he opened years after relocating west due to Hurricane Katrina. Kevyn’s passion and creativity were infused into every aspect of the business, from the diverse array of flavors to the charming and cozy store decor.

Co-owner Darren Lee-Wellington, Kevyn’s husband, brought a commitment, quality and uniqueness to the business that set Fluffy’s Sno-Balls apart from the competition. Together, the couple sourced only the finest and freshest ingredients, and they now boast 72 flavors that are not only delicious but wildly diverse. Customers find everything from classic favorites like strawberry and blue raspberry to exotic delights like dill pickle and sour apple. But what truly makes Fluffy’s Sno-Balls unique is the way Kevyn and Darren built a sense of community around their business. They envisioned the shop not just as a place to buy sno-balls, but as a space where people could come together, share stories and make memories. Kevyn and Darren knew the power of inspiration and believed that a simple sno-ball could brighten someone’s day and uplift their spirits.

The walls of Fluffy’s Sno-Balls are adorned with photographs of the Big Easy: Pictures of Frenchmen and Bourbon Streets, the rich culture of jazz and everything New Orleans stands for. Fluffy’s Sno-Balls stands for community, whether it’s the friendly smile of the staff, the joyous flavors that awaken a customer’s taste buds or the way the shop has become a hub for events and gatherings.

Fluffy’s Sno-Balls is thriving not only because of its tasty treats but also because of the sense of inspiration it instills in everyone who walked through its doors. Kevyn and Darren’s story and that of Fluffy’s Sno-Balls reminds people anything is possible with dedication, creativity and a genuine desire to spread joy and make a positive impact. Its website boasts that Fluffy’s is the No 1 sno-ball establishment in California and No. 5 in the country.

May the legacy of Fluffy’s Sno-Balls continue to inspire generations to come, proving that even the simplest of treats can leave a lasting impression and bring smiles to countless faces.

