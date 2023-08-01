Necole Kane on My Happy Flo: ‘I feel like it was a download from God’ | BlackMade

My Happy Flo is curated specifically with Black women in mind, from their lifestyles to their nutritional habits.

Media mogul and retired celeb blogger Necole Kane is changing the way people who experience menstrual cycles feel about that time of the month with her latest business venture, My Happy Flo.

Kane describes My Happy Flo, launched in September 2021, as a plant-based vitamin supplement centered on the hormonal health of women of color. The goal, she said, is to give women pain-free, mood-free and symptom-free periods.

Necole Kane is the founder of My Happy Flo. (Credit: theGrio series “BlackMade”)

If you experience cycles with unbearable pain, My Happy Flo may be a game changer for you by providing the support you need to alleviate the pain. The following ingredients are in the supplement:

DIM + I3C — known to encourage a healthy metabolism and resolve hormonal imbalances

Flaxseed — supports ovulation regularity and progesterone production for optimum hormonal balance during your monthly cycle while helping the body find continuous stability.

B6, B12, Vitamin D3, Iron, Magnesium and Zinc — your trusty support crew of 6 essential vitamins that help with absorption, immunity building and the maintenance of energy.

During an interview for theGrio series “BlackMade,” Kane opened up about her personal wellness journey and the knowledge she gained and utilized to formulate her vitamins.

At 35, Kane went to a holistic doctor after her period stopped.

“She read all this blood work on me,” reveals Kane. “Come to find out I was deficient in all vitamins there is and I was highly dehydrated. My parents died at the age of 41 at 42. And she was like, ‘If you continue down this road you’re not going to live long.’”

Instead of being prescribed medication, Kane received a vitamin blend her doctor put together. Within a few days, she felt much better and her period came back.

“That’s what led me down a path of learning about holistic nutrition and how to heal through food and vitamins,” Kane said. “And from there I started studying hormonal health. [With] my knowledge [o]f holistic nutrition and hormone health certification, I was able to work with nutritionists [and] dietitians to create My Happy Flo and curate a blend that makes sense for women who look like me.”

Since the launch, My Happy Flo has received reviews touting life-changing results.

“I’m just most proud of all the testimonials from the customers who just never thought they’d experience a period that wasn’t painful,” Kane said. “Just seeing how many women thought they would never be able to have kids and now they’re conceiving.”

Kane went on to say: ”How many women have fibroids and they come back and say, ‘Hey, I don’t have this pain anymore,’ ‘I don’t have heavy bleeding anymore,’ or ‘some of my fibroids have shrunk.’ Like, that makes me know that I’m doing God’s work out here, OK? Like, this is God’s work and I’m really fully in my calling.”

