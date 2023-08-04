NBA legend Shaq is jacked, flaunts his 51-year-old muscles

The 7-foot-1-inch entrepreneur and sports analyst once tipped the scales at 400 pounds.

Shaquille O’Neal hit up his Instagram account recently to flaunt his bodybuilder physique in a video shared with fans, People reports.

An Aug. 3 clip of the retired NBA legend shows him walking into a gym and dramatically ripping off his gray tank top to flex his muscles. O’Neal tagged American bodybuilder and seven-time Mr. Olympia winner Phil Heath in his post.

He also tagged celebrity fitness instructor Roc Shabazz and Novex Biotech, a company specializing in men’s performance products.

“In my former life i was @philheath we almost there @rocshabazz that @novexbiotech #gf9 baby,” O’Neal, 51, captioned his post.

The company named O’Neal a brand ambassador in 2021. According to a news release, the father of six uses Novex supplements as part of his body transformation journey.

O’Neal previously said that Novex Biotech “has definitely helped to make the difference I was looking for,” calling the company’s GF-9 product “the real deal.”

The 15-time basketball All-Star told People in a March 24 interview that he was 20 pounds away from his ultimate goal weight. The 7-foot-1-inch entrepreneur and sports analyst once tipped the scale at over 400 pounds.

“When I got introduced to Novex Biotech, I was around 410-415 pounds. I’m into the low 370s right now, but my ultimate goal is 350-something,” O’Neal told the publication at the time.

“So I still got 20 pounds,” claiming to have partnered with the company “to put something on the market for guys my age or any guy that really, really works,” O’Neal said about his “Shaq Pack” of supplements.

O’Neal is taking his fitness very seriously and eats healthier now as part of his new lifestyle choices. In March, he posted a video on Instagram using a weight machine more than a week after undergoing hip surgery.

“I like to create crazy motivation,” Shaq said during a 2022 appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, Sport Bible reports.

“I was looking at myself and I had that Charles Barkley retirement body,” he said.

“I didn’t want my stomach to be over the belt anymore. So I was just like, ‘Let me go ahead and get slim,'” the basketball Hall of Famer added.

