‘The Upshaws’ part 4: Jenifer Lewis, Marsha Warfield guest star

Jenifer Lewis and Marsha Warfield are set to guest star in the fourth season of the popular streaming sitcom.

“The Upshaws” fans, rejoice!

The popular Netflix sitcom returns to the streamer this month, with Mike Epps, Kim Fields and Wanda Sykes once again bringing laughs and heart in the popular series.

As theGrio previously reported, the beloved sitcom created by Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes has charmed audiences since its premiere in 2021. The show stars Epps as Bennie Upshaw, “a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family,” per the series synopsis.

“The Upshaws” cast includes comedians Mike Epps (left) as Bennie and Wanda Sykes (right) as Lucretia. Part 4 of the Netflix series is set to start streaming this month. (Photo credit: Netflix © 2023)

His family includes Fields as his wife, Regina, two daughters (Khali Spraggins and Journey Christine), and a firstborn son (Jermelle Simon). Diamond Lyons plays his teenage son from a past relationship with Tasha (Gabrielle Dennis), and Wanda Sykes stars as Regina’s sister Lucretia Turner, Bennie’s “sardonic sister-in-law.”

This season, “the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family,” per the synopsis from Netflix.

Jenifer Lewis (“What’s Love Got to Do With It” and “Black-ish”) and Marsha Warfield (“Night Court”) will make great appearances this season, the release said.

Lewis joins for three episodes as Dr. Pearl Edmunds, Regina’s “new no-nonsense therapist helping her strike a balance between the prioritization of herself, her mental health, and her countless family obligations.” Details on Warfield’s role have not been released.

Check out the trailer below:

“The Upshaws” part 4 drops Aug. 17 on the streamer.

