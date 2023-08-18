Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Omarosa and more join ‘House of Villains’ on E!

The upcoming series brings together various villains from popular reality TV competitions as they "outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other" for a cash prize.

Reality TV fans, rejoice! E! has officially dropped the release date and promo for “House of Villains,” a brand new reality show bringing together some of the greatest villains in the genre, like Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Omarosa and more.

Hosted by Joel McHale, the show hits TV screens this October, mashing up reality TV franchises for a must-see series. Fans remember Pollard from her reality TV debut on “Flavor of Love,” her subsequent spin-off, “I Love New York,” and her appearance on “Celebrity Big Brother.” Omarosa, who gained fame from the first season of Donald Trump’s “The Apprentice” and became a White House aide during his presidency, also appeared on a season of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Joining Omarosa and Pollard are Anfisa Arkhipchenko (“90 Day Fiancé”), Johnny Bananas (“The Challenge”), Shake Chatterjee (“Love is Blind”), Jonny Fairplay (“Survivor: Pearl Islands”), Bobby Lytes (“Love & Hip-Hop: Miami”), Corinne Olympios (“Bachelor in Paradise”), Jax Taylor (“Vanderpump Rules”) and Tanisha Thomas (“Bad Girls Club”).

“Hailing from some of the most popular reality television franchises, these notorious villains meet their match as they must outsmart, out-manipulate and out-scheme each other through a series of challenges in order to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of ‘America’s Ultimate Supervillain,'” the official synopsis obtained by theGrio reads.

“It’s the battle of the century as alliances are made, trusts are broken and the villains scheme their way to the top,” the summary continues. Check out the promo below:

“House of Villains” premieres with a 75-minute “supersized” episode on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!, and will air simultaneously across Bravo, SYFY and USA.

