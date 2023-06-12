Shereé Whitfield on ‘RHOA’ season 15, cast divide: ‘I’m on team Shereé, honey’

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star opened up to theGrio about the current season of the series, her journey becoming a "Glam-ma" and more.

Shereé Whitfield is just getting started. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” “OG” sat down with theGrio, breaking down how she’s still revealing layers of her life on season 15 of the reality series, the biggest differences between filming the show from the beginning to now, and her thoughts on the clear divide in her current cast.

As theGrio previously reported, Bravo is currently airing its 15th season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” with a cast of series staples like Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, and Marlo Hampton, returning “OGs” like Whitfield and fresher faces, including Drew Sidora and Sanya Richards-Ross. “RHOA” is once again giving us a season of reality TV filled with fun, fashion and plenty of drama.

While reflecting on how the massive franchise has changed since Whitfield first appeared in 2008, she told us, “When we first started, first of all, we didn’t have a manual … we didn’t know what to do.” Whitfield appeared in the first season alongside NeNe Leakes, Lisa Wu, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and DeShawn Snow. “We went in being completely transparent, completely authentic and ourselves.”

Sheree Whitfield attends the TV One Atlanta screening of “Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story” at Regal Atlantic Station on Aug. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One)

“We had a sisterhood, and there were lines that we did not cross,” she added. “And I feel like some of those things have changed. Now, there are times when some of the women are not willing or open to sharing their real lives, and back then, even though we may have been going through things, we didn’t know anything different. This is a reality show.”

The mix of old and new in the new cast is a good thing, after it took some time in season 14 for the women to get to know each other, Whitfield explained.

“I feel like in season 15 we have a bond. We have respect for one another, on some level. When we’re good, we’re good … but when it gets bad, it’s bad.”

The show also gives viewers glimpses into major milestones in the cast’s lives, including Whitfield’s latest title: “Glam-ma.” Whitfield’s son, Kairo Whitfield, is now a father, making Whitfield a grandmother to baby Mecca Joie. “I am totally obsessed with her,” she gushed to us. “I find myself looking at videos of her all day long. That’s my happy place.”

“People like to see my family as well, and in some of my other seasons you didn’t get to see a lot of my family,” she added. “You’ll get to see more of my family this season and you’ll also get to see Kairo being a dad, and he is a great dad.”

Of course, it’s not a season of “The Real Housewives” without drama, and this one certainly delivers in that department. Specifically, tensions between Burruss and Hampton seem to shift the group completely, an aspect of the group that troubles Whitfield.

“There is definitely a divide, and I feel like I am in the middle,” she said. “So you see me this season where I get fed up because there is such a divide … what you’ll see this season is me trying to bring the girls together. There is such clear dislike for each other.”

As for critics who say Whitfield is “on the wrong team,” she responded, “B—h, we’re grown!” She added, “I’m on team Shereé, honey. Shereé always fought her own battles … we’re not in middle school. I’m on my own team. I am not going to pick a side because you don’t like that person,” she added. “That person has to do something to me that affects me and my life for me not to like them.”

Season 15 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs 8 p.m. ET Sundays on Bravo, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

