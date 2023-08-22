theGrio Top 3 | Who are the top 3 Black child stars in Hollywood?

Jahliel Thurman and Alexandria Ikomoni talk about a few of their favorite child stars, whose talents have only grown before us as they have.

There’s something magical about watching a child actor grow up and take Hollywood by storm!

We can count Zendaya, Marsai Martin and Keke Palmer among the Black “It” girls in the entertainment industry, with production companies, magazine covers and makeup lines now among their accomplishments. However, we haven’t forgotten how they first came onto the scene as adorable acting children, performing on TV and film. Their talents have only grown before us as they have.

Listen in as hosts Jahliel Thurman and Alexandria Ikomoni talk about a few of their favorite child stars rocking Hollywood.

