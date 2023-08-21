Keke Palmer reflects on life, her upcoming birthday: ‘Actions and feelings are so important’

The "Big Boss" singer took to Instagram with a message about 'experienced reality' and the importance of perception.

Keke Palmer is feeling reflective. The actress, singer and producer took to Instagram over the weekend with a message for her followers, writing all about life and “experienced reality” ahead of her upcoming birthday.

Palmer posted two selfies to her official Instagram account in the post, where she is seen sitting on a sofa in a black body suit. The caption begins with a quote from psychoanalyst Jacques Lacan defining the term “the real,” which is, “The state of nature from which we have been forever severed by our entrance into language.”

Keke Palmer waxed introspective in a recent Instagram post, explaining her love of performance. Here, the talented multi-hyphenate attends Met Gala in May. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Palmer then goes on to explain that her sister, who is currently studying to become a professor, has been teaching the multi-hyphenate about experienced reality. “The idea around words helping us to express our feelings being the very thing that warps what we feel is so interesting,” the post reads. “Because no matter the language we agree on, no matter the labels or boxes, our perception of those words are still based on our INDIVIDUAL understanding.”

She goes on to write that “actions and feelings are so important,” adding, “Sometimes words simply aren’t enough because they reduce things or expand them. This is why I love to perform, experiencing a wide range of feelings through creative expression. That’s what is real to me. How it’s perceived is subjective, such is life!”

Palmer ended the post shouting out her own birthday, which at the time of the post was eight days away.

As theGrio previously reported, Palmer has had quite the year, giving birth to her first child in February, dropping a new music project and podcast, and recently starring in an Usher music video. The latest video from the “Yeah!” singer comes just months after Palmer was at the center of a massive cultural conversation after her partner, Darius Jackson, took to social media to criticize the outfit she wore to Usher’s Vegas residency.

Jackson immediately caught heat from fans online, sparking a conversation regarding gender roles in relationships. According to People and other outlets, the two have since split and Jackson has “moved on,” while over the weekend Jackson hit back against the reports, saying he hasn’t “spoken to anyone about anything.” He posted, “So all these sites & post about me making any type of statement is false.”

