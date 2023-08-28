Watch: Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy called ‘Obama 2.0’

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie called Republican challenger Vivek Ramaswamy "Obama 2.0." TheGrio’s Capitol Correspondent Ashlee Banks gives us a recap of the exchange.

Republican debates have set the political world on fire, and left voters with no shortage of sound bites and memorable moments. One that seems to have made the rounds on social media, in particular, was when candidate and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie referred to Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy as a copy of Barack Obama’s political campaign in 2008, after Ramaswamy referred to himself as “a skinny guy with a funny last name.”

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy talks to members of the media in the spin room following the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News at the Fiserv Forum on Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Eight presidential hopefuls squared off in the first Republican debate as former U.S. President Donald Trump, currently facing indictments in four locations, declined to participate in the event. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

