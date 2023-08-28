Watch: Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy called ‘Obama 2.0’
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie called Republican challenger Vivek Ramaswamy "Obama 2.0." TheGrio’s Capitol Correspondent Ashlee Banks gives us a recap of the exchange.
Republican debates have set the political world on fire, and left voters with no shortage of sound bites and memorable moments. One that seems to have made the rounds on social media, in particular, was when candidate and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie referred to Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy as a copy of Barack Obama’s political campaign in 2008, after Ramaswamy referred to himself as “a skinny guy with a funny last name.”
