Cancer clusters in two Black neighborhoods in Houston

Due to high cancer rates in two Houston neighborhoods where Black families live, the city is making plans to relocate families.

The city of Houston plans to relocate families from the historically Black neighborhoods of Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens. This comes after officials identified the cancer-linked contaminant creosote, a wood preservative used to treat railroad ties, at the nearby Union Pacific Railroad site and higher rates of cancer in the area. Dr. Loren Hopkins, the chief environmental science officer for the Houston Health Department, joins the show to discuss the problem.

