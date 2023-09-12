‘Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen’ added to CBS fall late-night lineup

Byron Allen hosts a round-table comedy talk show with a rotating lineup of stand-up comics, including Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Cedric the Entertainer.

CBS announced it has picked up “Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen” for its fall late-night lineup. The network will air the limited-run show starting Sept. 18 with streaming on Paramount+.

“Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen” will be a comic talk show with a round-table format that features a rotating panel of comedians in each show. Allen serves as the host, with an impressive slate of today’s top comics to join the panels each episode, such as Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Cedric the Entertainer, Leslie Jones, Sinbad, Katt Williams, Tommy Davison, Bill Bellamy, JB Smooth, Roy Wood Jr., Wayne Brady, George Wallace, and David Alan Grier.

Other comics announced to appear on the show include Sebastian Maniscalco, Whitney Cummings, Caroline Rhea, Dennis Miller, Jamie Kennedy, Jon Lovitz, Gary Owen, Chelsea Handler, and many more.

Byron Allen attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Byron Allen on Oct. 20, 2021, in Hollywood. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

“‘Comics Unleashed’ is a true passion for me, simply because this world can never have enough laughter,” said Byron Allen, CEO of Allen Media Group and owner of theGrio. “I created this show so that the best comedians can all come together and bring nonstop laughter.”

The series will air two back-to-back hour-long episodes per night, starting at 12:37 a.m. ET. “Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen” originally aired for an 18-season first-syndication run beginning in 2006. The show was available in 14 markets via CBS-owned stations during that run.

