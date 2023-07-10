Watch: Tiffany Haddish and Tommy Davidson at Byron Allen’s ‘Superfest’

Check out a few moments from "Byron Allen Presents The Comedy & Music Superfest" show.

TheGrio is celebrating comedy during the month of July! As previously reported by theGrio, in February 2023, “Byron Allen Presents The Comedy & Music Superfest” celebrated and amplified some of the best comedy and music entertainers in the game.

Tiffany Haddish performing at “Byron Allen Presents The Comedy & Music Superfest”.

Check out some moments from Tiffany Haddish and Tommy Davidson. Below is a transcript of their acts.

Tiffany Haddish: I was in a relationship not too long ago. Some of y’all might know about it. It was a Common situation. And it was crazy because I heard him on the phone talking to his homeboy and he was like, “Yeah, you know, I think it’s beautiful when a woman wear something that looks like it’s difficult to take off.

The next day I came back to his house I had on thigh-high boots, right? A chastity belt. And then I had a strait jacket on with a lock on it from my high school locker. And I had forgot the combination. So, like, if you want to get me up out of here, you gotta figure out the code. And I don’t know. And that’s why we not together. Because he can’t handle this crazy.

Tommy Davidson: My country. My country. Give yourselves a hand. It’s been a long year and dammit, just going crazy. I’m glad we’re together tonight. All right. But we’ve got to stop doing things, OK? Black people stop singing the national anthem. Not because of politics. Because we sing too much sometimes. I like the white guy. You can hear everything he says.

*Singing* Oh, can you see by the dawn’s early light?

Did you hear the “t” on that. Early light?

Brother, get a hold of anthem, he want to make an album. At a high school game.

Brother come out: “Yo, whats up.”

“This a little something I call an anthem. My real name, Anthony.”

Davidson: *Starts singing in different notes*

