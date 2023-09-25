The SAG strike is still ongoing as writers head back to work. What that means for your favorite shows

The Writers Guild of America reached a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers over the weekend.

There may be a light at the end of the tunnel for the Hollywood strikes! The Writers Guild of America reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Sunday, potentially ending the almost five-month-long industry shutdown.

Despite this tentative win for the WGA, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists is still on strike, which will make for a tricky fall season. So, what does this mean for your favorite shows? And what can you expect the rest of the year to look like in the TV and film worlds?

(Left to right) Co-stars Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams of the hit ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary” are shown in a scene. (Photo by Gilles Mingasson/ABC)

With this tentative agreement, many talk shows that have had to pause during the strike should be able to resume rather quickly. Late-night programs like “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” could return as “early as October,” according to Variety. As theGrio previously reported, daytime talk shows, which at first planned returns without WGA staff, made swift decisions to wait until the strike ended after very public backlash, specifically toward “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

Weekday shows like “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” “The Talk” and others are expected to come back to our screens by “the second week of October.” Unlike “Tamron Hall” and “Sherri,” which returned this month, these shows employ WGA writers, and thus were “struck” shows during the shutdown.

Depending on the SAG-AFTRA strike, however, these talk shows may continue to look different in the “guests” department. Per the strike rules, SAG-AFTRA members are not allowed to promote any work connected to struck projects, including press junkets, interviews — even social media posts. Some SAG members have appeared on talk shows like “The View since the strikes but have just avoided talking about struck projects altogether.

As for your favorite scripted shows like “Abbott Elementary,” “Stranger Things” and others, writers’ rooms are expected to “reactivate” quickly, a major step after the near-five-month strike. Still, with all of the on-screen talent still on the sidelines, delays are still expected until the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved.

