‘The Talk,’ Jennifer Hudson shows reverse course, halt returns as strike continues

Drew Barrymore sparked intense controversy and drew attention to daytime television after posting on Instagram that her self-titled talk show would be returning.

Jennifer Hudson has decided against returning to her talk show amid the ongoing writers’ strike in Hollywood.

According to Variety, backlash prompted “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to push back its premiere date, which was today, and pause production.

Jennifer Hudson of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” speaks onstage during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in May 2022 in New York City. After backlash, Hudson has decided against returning to her talk show amid the ongoing writers’ strike in Hollywood. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery)

The move follows a decision from Drew Barrymore, who sparked intense controversy and drew raised eyebrows toward daytime television after recently posting on Instagram that her self-titled show would be returning. Barrymore’s follow-up decision to pause production until after the strikes also prompted CBS’ “The Talk” to push back its premiere date.

It had been intended for Hudson’s nationally syndicated program, which the WGA covers, to launch its season without writers and resume WGA contributors once a new contract is in place. Barrymore’s announcement of the resumption of her hour-long program caused a stir that changed the course of every show’s individual script.

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over,” Barrymore shared in a statement Sunday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today.”

The actress added: “We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

Taking a different course of action, Sherri Shepherd’s talk show “Sherri” — which is not a strike-covered program by the Writers Guild of America — will return, Variety reported.

The SAG-AFTRA Network Code, which governs talk shows, permits hosts like Hudson and Barrymore to continue their jobs without violating SAG-AFTRA regulations.

Despite the writers’ strike, “The View,” which has two WGA writers on staff, has continued to air.

