Watch: theGrio Top 3 | Who are the top 3 rising stars in Hollywood?

Here are the young entertainers your hosts Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Dozie Ezemma declare are taking the industry by storm.

The entertainment industry is in good hands, with all of the up-and-coming talent making their way into Hollywood — from triple threats Coco Jones and Halle Bailey to leading man on film Damson Idris. They’ve all been working for years to get to the top, and now that they’re there, let’s just say they have yet to disappoint.

Listen in as hosts Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Dozie Ezemma share their favorite stars on the rise in Hollywood.

