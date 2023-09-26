Dr. Lynn O’Connor becomes first Black woman police surgeon for the NYPD

O'Connor emphasized the necessity for Black doctors, noting that she's well situated to create colorectal cancer awareness and crucial screening campaigns.

The New York Police Department‘s very first Black woman police surgeon is officially on the job.

According to ABC News, Dr. Lynn O’Connor, who oversees colon and rectal surgery at Mercy Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital, was sworn in on Monday. In her new position, she will assess cops’ readiness for duty, offer medical care for injured personnel and provide consultations for NYPD officers.

John Benoit, NYPD’s chief of personnel, expressed his excitement at the historic appointment of the first Black female police surgeon in the police agency’s 178-year history.

“Dr. O’Connor is an inspiration to all employees, and her expertise will prove to be valuable to our members,” Benoit said, “especially those who have been impacted by colorectal cancer.”

On ABC’s “GMA3” before her ceremony Monday, O’Connor said she wants all the young girls watching her to know they are enough, and their goals matter, adding that perseverance pays off.

Regarding her experience as a doctor working with police officers, O’Connor contended that cops spend so much time caring for others, they don’t have as much time to care for themselves.

She emphasized the necessity for Black doctors at a time when there aren’t many nationwide, noting that given her expertise, she is well situated to create colorectal cancer awareness and screening campaigns and several other programs essential to keeping New York officers safe, healthy and capable of performing their jobs.

“Studies have shown when a patient is treated with a physician that is of the same race or ethnicity, they have markedly improved outcomes,” O’Connor said, ABC reported. “They’re diagnosed quicker, they’re seen quicker, their overall health is improved. And that leads to saving lives, that leads to longevity, which is what I want to do when we get into the NYPD.”

