In anticipation of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, White House spotlights org that helps boost Black participation in clinical trial

Compared to white women, Black women die from breast cancer at a rate that is 41% higher. Black women under 35 had a twofold increase in breast cancer cases and a threefold increase in mortality.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the White House highlights a group that intends to increase Black women’s involvement in clinical trials.

TOUCH, The Black Breast Cancer Alliance, or “TOUCH BBCA,” has promised to contact 350,000 Black women and inspire 25,000 to visit trial portals, according to a press release. CEO Rick Fairley said it is essential to enhance the science of Black Breast Cancer to lower the dismal mortality rate for Black women.

“We’ve already been able to achieve nearly half of our projected goal with the unprecedented impact and momentum of our iconic When We Tri(al) Movement,” Fairley said, noting that they’ve sent over 12,000 Black women into clinical trial portals. “We’re confident that we will not only meet but exceed our commitment to motivate 25,000 Black women into clinical trial portals by 2025.”

Black women die from breast cancer at a rate that is 40% higher than white women, according to the American Cancer Society. Black women under 35 had a twofold increase in breast cancer cases and a threefold increase in mortality, the press release noted.

However, just 3% of Black women participated in clinical studies that resulted in the FDA approving cancer medications between 2008 and 2018 – a stark underrepresentation that persists today.

Black women will continue to experience poorer breast cancer outcomes unless more of them participate in clinical trials.

TOUCH BBCA also launched TOUCH Care. According to the release, TOUCH Care is the first program run by a breast cancer advocacy group that offers a nurse navigator service to help Black breast cancer patients participate in trials by creating culturally responsive recruitment materials, educating trial personnel, and guiding participants.

TOUCH Care co-founder and breast cancer survivor Valarie Worthy will discuss the practical and psychological difficulties Black women face when participating in clinical trials. Worthy also serves as a patient navigator manager at Duke Cancer Center.

The TOUCH Care program aims to increase Black women’s participation and retention in breast cancer clinical trials by offering culturally aware support to Black women diagnosed with breast cancer throughout the clinical trial interest, screening, enrollment, and treatment processes.

Genentech is helping pilot the program, which will add five trials annually.

“The lack of representation of Black women diagnosed with breast cancer in clinical trials perpetuates disparities in cancer outcomes,” said Lauren Davis Pariani, director of patient advocacy relations at Genentech.

Pariani added that Genentech is excited to support TOUCH Care, which builds on a commitment to “address inequities by advancing inclusive research in breast cancer and bridging the gap between research and clinical care for those who need it the most.”

