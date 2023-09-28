‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ are back in explosive season 8 trailer

Gizelle, Robyn, Candiace and the Grand Dame are back for an eighth season filled with fashion, fun and drama.

Loading the player...

It’s time to go back to Potomac! The popular “Real Housewives” franchise is back for an eighth season, reuniting viewers with Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger and the rest of the ladies for another drama-filled season!

For an impressive eight years, “The Real Housewives of Potomac” has managed to keep four “OGs” in their main cast, with Bryant, Huger, Robyn Dixon and Ashley Darby returning once again with a Champagne flute in hand. Mainstays who are returning for another season include Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton. Charisse Jackson Jordan, an “OG” of the series, returns as a friend of the housewives and is joined by new friend Keiarna Stewart.

Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, Candiace Dillard, Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Boalch Darby, and Nneka Ihim of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” (Photo by Jai Lennard/Bravo)

The trailer for the season kicks off with a cheeky theme, putting our favorite housewives in a fictional ’90s sitcom: “Potomac Proper.” In a toast at the top of the clip, Darby tells the ladies, “We are all Black women and we are all going through our different things in our lives and we’re going to embrace that. We’re going to keep Potomac weird, OK?”

Joining the group is new cast member Nneka Ihim, a “successful lawyer and first-generation Nigerian American from a well-to-do family,” per People. Ihim, whose lavish lifestyle is on full display in the trailer, seems to get the seal of approval from Bryant, who crowns her “the new Grande Dame,” much to Huger’s dismay. “If only it were that simple,” Huger quips in the clip.

Ihim does not seem to mesh well with Osefo, however, as multiple disagreements between the two are shown in the trailer. At one point, Ihim even accuses Osefo’s mother of doing voodoo on her. Osefo, who joined the series in season 5, denies this in the clip, saying her mother, “worships our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” to which Ihim responds, “At day. By night, she’s submitting names to shrines.”

Elsewhere, Darby and Dillard Bassett still have friction within their friendship, a dynamic we have watched play out since Candiace’s first season in 2018. This year, it stems from the “Drive Back” singer’s ongoing lawsuit with Darby’s estranged husband and polarizing figure on the series, Michael Darby.

As always with housewives, the women’s personal lives continue shifting, with Bryant preparing for her oldest daughter Grace to leave the nest, while also opening up about her “situationship” with “Winter House” star Jason Cameron.

Who seems to be in the biggest hot seat this season is Dixon, who came under fire after last season’s reunion for keeping personal information regarding her husband Juan Dixon and his infidelity off cameras. Even Bryant, Dixon’s partner in crime, seems to question her friend’s behavior in the clip.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” returns with a supersized premiere on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with episodes streaming the following day on Peacock.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!