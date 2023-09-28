Watch: The Hip-Hop Caucus and actress Amanda Seales rally to stop the construction of Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’

Activists voice their concerns about "Cop City" and the impact the facility could have on Black and brown communities across the nation.

Loading the player...

Members of the Hip-Hop Caucus are calling on Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, and other politicians to stop the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, known as “Cop City.”

On Friday, the Hip-Hop Caucus held an event titled “Stop Cop City” during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference in Washington to speak out against the construction of the facility.

Actress Amanda Seales and others are urging political leaders to stop construction of the Atlanta police training center dubbed “Cop City.” (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Actress and comedian Amanda Seales, actor Kendrick Sampson, and the Rev. Lennox Yearwood, an activist, spoke to members of the press at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center to voice their concerns about “Cop City” and the impact the facility could have on Black and brown communities across the nation.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!