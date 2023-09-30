Black in Style: Tremaine Emory calls out Supreme’s “thoughtlessness,” and Fenty Beauty launches at Target

This week in style, Ulta Beauty welcomes a new Black-owned brand, models Iman, Naomi Campbell and Pat Cleveland reunite on the cover of Vanity Fair and more

A month after resigning as Supreme’s creative director, Tremaine Emory opened up to theGrio’s Touré about his time at Supreme in an episode of the Touré Show podcast. After only two seasons with the brand, Emory announced his resignation from the streetwear brand in an open letter obtained in which he called out the brand for alleged “systematic racism.” In this recent interview, the former creative director revealed that Supreme’s approach to its provocative collaboration with Arthur Jafa was one of the many reasons he left the brand.

“I want to create clothing that matters. And sometimes, for something to matter, it creates tension,” Emory told Touré. “So there’s two Black employees who had issues with this artwork coming out because Supreme again was spotless, and they didn’t talk to the team and go, ‘Hey, we’re working with this artist, Arthur Jafa, and these images are visceral. We want you guys all to know,’ they don’t do that.”

Tremaine Emory speaks onstage during The Fashion Scholarship Fund 85th Annual Awards Gala at the Glass Houses on April 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund)

He added: “It’s thoughtless. And that’s what systemic racism or misogyny or homophobia or anything systemic throughout those is thoughtlessness. Doesn’t mean they wake up and hate Black people, wake up and hate queers or wake up and hate trans people — they are not thinking about them, and that’s because of their privilege.”

Going on to compare the work environment to a game of “whack-a-mole,” the former creative revealed that working with Supreme was a struggle from the beginning. Reporting that the streetwear brand did not give him creative freedom, Emory said that Supreme founder James Jebbia had trouble letting go and letting him assume his role as creative director. As Emory reportedly focuses on his brand Denim Tears, the designer clarified that he’s not calling the brand racist.

“Does Supreme hate me? No, but they were thoughtless about having an African-American creative director,” Emory said.

Fenty Beauty enters the aisles of Target

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty joins Ulta Beauty at Target (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna)

Your next Target run will soon include a new shopping experience. Fenty Beauty is on its way to Ulta Beauty shelves at Target. Starting Sunday, Target shoppers will be able to purchase a special assortment from Rihanna’s iconic beauty brand.

In addition to bringing full sizes of their best-selling products to Target, Fenty Beauty is launching a new assortment called Fenty Snackz. Designed to give consumers a taste of the brand, Fenty Snackz offers an assortment of minis and sets of Fenty Beauty’s best-selling products. According to the brand, these are the “easiest way to stock up on and indulge all beauty cravings and get in on the brand if you’re a newbie.”

“The goal has always been to bring Fenty Beauty to as many people as possible,” Rihanna said in a press release. “I’m excited to introduce the Fenty Snackz and give Ulta Beauty at Target guests a new way to experience our brand.”

Explore the Fenty Beauty now on Target.com.

Deon Libra joins Ulta Beauty Muse Accelerator program and launches a new body wash

Deon Libra joins Ulta Beauty Muse Accelerator program and launches a new body wash (Photos: Deon Libra and Getty Images)

Deon Libra is keeping it “Smoove.”

Women’s Wear Daily reports the wellness skincare brand, which couples Black and brown skincare needs with mental health, is releasing its first new product since launching nearly a year ago. Smoove, available now for $38, is a PHA exfoliating cleanser for the face and body that incorporates ingredients such as snow mushroom, ginseng and tonka bean to boost hydration and reduce irritation without stripping the skin dry.

Devin McGhee Kirkland, one of the brand’s founders, told WWD they have been formulating the cleanser for two years.

“I always thought if you’re going to give somebody a skin care product and a self-care product, you should give them a foundation. For me, I always say, ‘Smoove gives you the best canvas for Big Up,’” she said.

McGhee also told WWD about the brand joining the Ulta Beauty Muse accelerator program. During the program, the Deon Libra team will get mentorship directly from Mielle Organics founders Monique and Melvin Rodriguez and receive $50,000 in funding.

“We always say Black brands are over-mentored and underfunded,” McGhee Kirkland told WWD. “I appreciate that they’re also putting their money where their mouth is … because it’s one thing to get the knowledge, but if I can’t apply that and have money to do all of these things, then you get stuck.”

Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July Skin launches new serum

Ayesha Curry’s Sweet July Skin introduces new Soursop Vitamin C Serum (Photo: Sweet July Skin)

This week, Sweet July Skin by Ayesha Curry welcomed a new addition to its lineup of Caribbean-inspired skincare products. The brand’s new Soursop Vitamin C Serum combines the antioxidant power of the fruit soursop and green tea with skin-nourishing acids that are designed to brighten, firm and hydrate the skin. Designed to reveal your most radiant skin, the new serum, like all of Sweet July Skin’s products, draws on Curry’s Jamaican heritage.

“Throughout my life, I’ve learned a lot about skincare and the natural benefits derived from superfoods like papaya and guava from my mother and grandmother,” Ayesha Curry previously said. “In pairing those ingredients with proven actives, we’ve developed a skincare experience that is great for your skin but also truly enjoyable. I’m excited to share a little bit of my Jamaican culture with everyone through these products.”

Click here to shop the new Soursop Vitamin C Serum.

Looking to get ahead on holiday shopping? John Legend has got you covered

John Legend collaborates with Etsy (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The leaves are just starting to change colors, and some already have their thoughts on the holidays, including John Legend.

This holiday season, Legend is uplifting historic artisan communities and making gift-giving easier in the process. The entertainer spoke to Domino about his new exclusive line with Etsy, marking his second collaboration with the retailer. The John Legend Creator Collab features 20 handmade items of holiday decor and gifts ranging in price from $45 to $5,000.

For the collaboration, Legend partnered with 12 makers from around the world, including three from Etsy’s Uplift Makers program, which funds historic artisan communities.

“I sought out makers who make the type of things that I love, whose creativity and artistry really matched up with my tastes and the things my family loves,” he told Domino.

Olivier Rousteing rebounds spectacularly after theft during Balmain Ready-To-Wear Spring/Summer 2024 show

Fashion designer Olivier Rousteing walks the runway during the Balmain Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

As the old adage goes, it’s not about how you start but how you finish. Just ask Olivier Rousteing, whose Balmain spring/summer ready-to-wear 2024 show was nearly sabotaged when a truck carrying his new designs was hijacked and robbed of 50 pieces. Despite the theft, Rousteing told WWD his atelier managed to reproduce 70 percent of the stolen fashions.

The runway show went on to debut satin polka dot looks, tailored suit dresses with gold accents, maximalist sequin flowers, regal florals and vibrant pops of color. While discussing the line backstage, he told the publication that he’s aware his line is bolder during an era of “quiet luxury” and minimalism in fashion.

“I don’t want to try to play a minimalist designer because, at the end of the day, I’m not,” he said. “I think what people should be about today is the strength of identity and DNA. Because there is one thing that you shouldn’t lose, no matter the trends, is who you are. I would rather be hated for who I am than be loved for what I’m not. This has always been my mantra.”

Nike adds to HBCU-inspired Terminator Collection in time for homecoming season

Nike continues to honor Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with it’s newly unveiled “Terminator High” sneaker designs, according to Hypebeast. Having already honored other HBCUs like Clark Atlanta University and Hampton University, Nike is now turning its attention to Spelman College, Tuskegee University and Alabama A&M University. In honor of these HBCUs’ unique legacies, each sneaker design features the school’s colors, founding year, an ode to their mascot, and more.

Though Nike has not revealed the official release date for these HBCU-inspired sneakers, they will reportedly retail for $135 each.

Iman, Pat Cleveland, Naomi Campbell cover Vanity Fair Italia and other new magazine covers we’re loving

Iman, Pat Cleveland, Naomi Campbell cover Vanity Fair Italia (Photos: Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Vanity Fair Italia unveiled the cover of its fashion issue featuring 21 of the world’s most iconic fashion models, including Iman, Pat Cleveland and Naomi Campbell.

This cover arrives as fashion month is wrapping up, and when there’s been renewed interest in fashion history. From several high-profile documentaries dropping to fashion industry icons reaching new career milestones (like Campbell releasing her first line with PrettyLittleThing), the legacy of legendary models has been a hot topic.

Iman rose to fame during the 1970s and was a muse to many designers, including Calvin Klein, Yves Saint Laurent, Gianni Versace, Thierry Mugler and Donna Karan. Cleveland grew to prominence modeling in the 1960s and 70s for Ebony’s Fashion Fair and beyond. Campbell, who stars in Apple TV+’s docuseries “The Supermodels,” became one of the fashion industry’s brightest stars during the 90s heyday of supermodels.

Other recent covers we love include Victoria Monet channeling a Bridgerton Barbie on the cover of Galore, Precious Lee giving abstract glamour on the cover of Elle Brasil, Usher donning a futuristic leather look on a motorcycle for Zeit Magazin, Aoki Lee Simmons posing in polka dots for Teen Vogue and Pharrell’s side profile on the cover of Busines of Fashion.

Take a look in the gallery below!

