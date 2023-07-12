It is, in fact, a ‘Sweet July’ with Ayesha Curry’s new skincare line

Ayesha Curry celebrates her Jamaican heritage while reminding us less is more with the launch of a clean skincare line, Sweet July Skin.

Loading the player...

Another celebrity skincare brand has hit the market, and this one is extra-sweet. Ayesha Curry, wife of NBA star Stephen Curry and founder and CEO of the “Sweet July” lifestyle brand, recently launched her first skincare line, “Sweet July Skin.” Building on her successful housewares line, the skincare collection merges Curry’s Jamaican roots and her love for cooking and skincare to create island-inspired “recipes” for the skin.

Ayesha Curry launches skincare line, Sweet July Skin. (Photo by Peter Ash Lee for Sweet July Skin)

“I’m approaching it as a sensorial experience; it has to smell good; it has to feel good; it has to carry you somewhere,” Curry told Vogue, explaining how her culinary background influenced the skincare line. “I would look at that almost like the mouthfeel after a nice sip of wine.”

For Curry, the importance of skincare was instilled at a young age by her mother and grandmother, who showed her how to maintain a clean and balanced skincare routine using natural ingredients, like rubbing aloe vera and tomatoes on their skin. As the “Sweet July” founder grew into adulthood, she returned to her mother and grandmother’s skincare secrets.

“Throughout my life, I’ve learned a lot about skincare and the natural benefits derived from superfoods like papaya and guava from my mother and grandmother,” said Ayesha Curry in a press release shared with theGrio. “In pairing those ingredients with proven actives, we’ve developed a skincare experience that is great for your skin but also truly enjoyable. I’m excited to share a little bit of my Jamaican culture with everyone through these products.”

Described as an “island vacation for your skin,” the line uses Caribbean superfoods like guava, papaya, and soursop to create clean, effective products that nourish the skin. The brand launched with an “Essentials” line of three products designed to reveal smoother, brighter, and hydrated skin.

Sweet July’s “Pava Exfoliating Cleanser” ($39) uses papaya, guava, lychee seed powder, glycolic and lactic acid to not only exfoliate but also remove makeup without stripping the skin. The “Pava Toner” ($32) is a resurfacing toner created with fruit extracts and glycolic acid. Lastly, inspired by the Jamaican saying “Everything Irie,” often used to mean “everything is alright and fine,” the final product in the Essentials trio is the “Irie Power Face Oil” ($60), which clears blemishes and treats hyperpigmentation and skin texture with the help of neem seed oil, tea tree oil, and rosemary oil.

With the launch of this collection, Curry is sharing her heritage and giving back to the community. The women-led company has teamed up with Girls Inc. of Alameda County, an Oakland, California-based organization committed to empowering young girls and helping them reach their full potential. Customers who purchase Sweet July Skin through its website will have the option to round up their total to donate to Girls Inc.

In addition to the official website, customers can shop Sweet July Skin on Amazon and Thirteen Lune and in-store at Sweet July locations in Oakland and Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara, California.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.