Maryland’s Angela Alsobrooks leans on her experience in campaign for Senate

Alsobrooks has received endorsements from multiple members of the Congressional Black Caucus

Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks has a chance to boost Black women representation in the U.S. Senate if elected next year to represent the state of Maryland.

In May, the Democrat jumped at the opportunity to fill the seat of outgoing Sen. Ben Cardin, who announced earlier this year that he would not seek a fourth term. He has held the seat since 2007.

Given her work experience, Alsobrooks argues she would be the best advocate for her native state of Maryland and its residents. Alsobrooks said she would advocate to cut living costs, improve safety in communities and increase health care access for Americans.

U.S. Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland. (Source: Angela Alsobrooks for Senate)

“The people of Maryland deserve a senator who not only fights hard for them, but one who understands them and shares their concerns,” she told theGrio, adding that she would “continue to fight to grow economic opportunity and jobs across the state.”

Earlier this week, Democratic insider Laphonza Butler became the only Black woman currently in the U.S. Senate and just the third Black female senator in history after she was sworn in to replace the late California Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The chamber had no Black woman representation since 2021 when now-Vice President Kamala Harris resigned her seat to join President Joe Biden in the White House.

There are currently three Black male senators.

Maryland’s entire congressional delegation is made up of men. The state’s diversity has been growing in recent years as less than half of its population identifies as white, according to 2020 U.S. Census data.

Rep. David Trone of Maryland and Montgomery County Councilor Will Jawando, both Democrats, are also running for the Senate seat.

In her efforts to add to a short list of Black female senators, Alsobrooks will lean on her experiences as county executive, which she was elected to in 2018, and former state’s attorney for the county.

“I’ve had the opportunity to come to know Marylanders through my work as chief law enforcement officer and as county executive,” she said. “I understand the everyday issues of hardworking Maryland families around economic issues, income growth in jobs, in health care and education.”

Alsobrooks has dedicated her life to public service. After earning a law degree from the University of Maryland School of Law, the senatorial candidate served as a law clerk for the Howard County Circuit Court and Baltimore City Circuit Court. She then worked as a line prosecutor at the Prince George’s County state’s attorney’s office. Before taking on her position as Prince George’s County executive, she served two terms as the county’s state’s attorney.

In recent months, Alsobrooks has been endorsed by several Black Congress members, including Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Reps. Glenn Ivey of Maryland, Gregory Meeks of New York and Kweisi Mfume of Maryland.

“The Congressional Black Caucus is built on the strength of its members. We need someone who will help to do the hard work of seeking justice, economic opportunities and a better tomorrow,” Ivey said in a press release. “Her strong work ethic and commitment to communities who have been underserved and undervalued for too long will be an asset to the Caucus, to the Senate and to the Country.”

Steven Horsford speaks onstage at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference)

Meeks highlighted Alsobrooks’ experience as an asset to her campaign.

“Our nation is at a crossroads, and at a time where voter rights and reproductive rights are under attack, we need to elect a woman who will get things done,” he said.

Mfume stated in a press release that Alsobrooks will be a “big” asset to the Black Congressional Caucus and Congress.

“I’ve worked with Angela Alsobrooks for years. She is more than qualified to represent Maryland in the United States Senate and deserves our support,” he said.

Alsobrooks is among a number of Black women who have announced a bid for Senate, including Democratic Reps. Barbara Lee of California and Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware.

