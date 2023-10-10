What to shop and save big on during Amazon Prime Big Deals Days

From Oct. 10-11, Amazon Prime offers exclusive deals for its Big Deals Days sales event on tons of items — including Black-owned brands.

“Prime Big Deals Day.” Whether you want to get ahead on holiday shopping or tap back into your fitness goals, Oct. 10 through Oct. 11 is the perfect time to shop.

Also known as October Prime Day, the 48-hour sales event mirrors the structure of Amazon’s July Prime Day sale, meaning the retailer will rotate different deals during each day of the sale. While some coupons will remain live throughout the sale, others will only be available for a day or in 4-hour to 12-hour increments. According to a press release shared with theGrio, most independent sellers participating in the sale event are small to medium-sized businesses, including select Black-owned businesses. Although deals will constantly change throughout the sale, here are some to look out for as you browse Amazon’s virtual sale aisles.

For your vanity

These types of sales are the best way to replenish your hair drawer, basket, or cabinet, and rumor has it that some of your natural hair brands may be contributing to this year’s sale.

For your home

To some, the Thanksgiving countdown has already started. Whether you’re the family’s favorite chef or host, now is a great time to re-up on your favorite home appliances.

For those who want to tap back into their fitness goals

Whether you’re tapping back into forgotten resolutions or hoping to get a jumpstart on your 2024 summer body, saving on fitness equipment is the best time to invest in yourself.

For those with the travel bug

Gear up for your upcoming holiday travel and save big on travel essentials.

Up to 54% off Samsonite luggage

For the tech lovers

For the frugal holiday shopper

From holiday decor to children’s toys, it’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit, especially with major savings like these.

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.

