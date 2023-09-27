Black-owned brands that stole the spotlight on Allure’s 2023 Best of Beauty list
From haircare to skincare and more, here are all the Black-owned brands that won Allure’s 2023 Best of Beauty Award.
Allure magazine has announced the winners of its coveted Best of Beauty Awards. In the beauty world, where every product promises a touch of transformation, Allure’s annual Best of Beauty Awards honor the best-of-the-best products on the market. Each year, brands and beauty enthusiasts alike anticipate the list to see if their products received the publication’s seal of approval, symbolizing excellence, integrity, and efficacy. The award is considered one of the most prestigious and influential in the beauty field.
Among the 391 awardees, Allure turned the spotlight on select Black-owned brands that not only meet the high standards of excellence but are also reshaping the beauty narrative to include everyone. From skin and hair care to makeup and more, here are the Black-owned beauty products that received the 2023 Allure Best of Beauty Award.
Rizos Curls Hydrating Shampoo & Deep Conditioner
- Each retail for $19.99
- Available at rizoscurls.com, Target, Ulta Beauty
SheaMoisture Aloe Butter Scalp Moisture Pre-Wash Masque
- $13.99
- Available at sheamoisture.com, Amazon, CVS Pharmacy, Walmart
Bread Beauty Supply Hair-Gel
- $26
- Available at breadbeautysupply.com, Sephora and Ulta Beauty
TPH by Taraji Twist and Set Moisture-Rich Twisting Cream
- $13.99
- Available at tphbytaraji.com, Amazon, Target, Walmart
Ami Colé Desert Date Cream Multistick
- $22
- Available at Amicole.com and Sephora
Glow by Daye Bonnet
- $19.99
- Available at glowbydaye.com, Amazon, Kohls and Walmart
Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed
- $25
- Available at danessamyricksbeauty.com and Sephora
Pattern Beauty Hair Pick
- $9.00
- Available at patternbeauty.com, Sephora, Target, Amazon
Danessa Myricks Beauty Linework Paintbrush Eyeliner
- $18
- Available at danessamyricksbeauty.com and Sephora
Ami Colé Lid Joy Liquid Matte Eyeshadow
- $16
- Available at Amicole.com and Sephora
Pat McGrath Labs SatinAllure Lipstick
- $30
- Available at patmcgrath.com, Sephora and Ulta Beauty
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Ice Cooling Lip Luminizer
- $26
- Available at fentybeauty.com, Sephora and Ulta Beauty
LYS Beauty Speak Love Smooth Glide Lip Liner Pencil
- $15
- Available at lysbeauty.com and Sephora
Muri Lelu Mauvaise Herbe Indica Oil
- $125
- Available at murilelu.com and Thirteen Lune
Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil
- $9.99
- Available at mielleorganics.com, Ulta Beauty, Sally Beauty, CVS Pharmacy and Amazon
Deon Libra Big Up Body Glaze
- $63
- Available at deonlibra.com
Loved01 Face + Body Oil
- $15
- Available at loved01.com, Walmart and CVS Pharmacy
Topicals Slather Exfoliating Body Serum
- $30
- Available at mytopicals.com, Sephora and Amazon
Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.
