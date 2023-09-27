Black-owned brands that stole the spotlight on Allure’s 2023 Best of Beauty list

From haircare to skincare and more, here are all the Black-owned brands that won Allure’s 2023 Best of Beauty Award.

Allure magazine has announced the winners of its coveted Best of Beauty Awards. In the beauty world, where every product promises a touch of transformation, Allure’s annual Best of Beauty Awards honor the best-of-the-best products on the market. Each year, brands and beauty enthusiasts alike anticipate the list to see if their products received the publication’s seal of approval, symbolizing excellence, integrity, and efficacy. The award is considered one of the most prestigious and influential in the beauty field.

Black-owned and Black-led brands on the 2023 Allure Best of Beauty Awards list (Photo: Ton.L)

Among the 391 awardees, Allure turned the spotlight on select Black-owned brands that not only meet the high standards of excellence but are also reshaping the beauty narrative to include everyone. From skin and hair care to makeup and more, here are the Black-owned beauty products that received the 2023 Allure Best of Beauty Award.

Rizos Curls Hydrating Shampoo & Deep Conditioner

Each retail for $19.99

Available at rizoscurls.com, Target, Ulta Beauty

SheaMoisture Aloe Butter Scalp Moisture Pre-Wash Masque

$13.99

Available at sheamoisture.com, Amazon, CVS Pharmacy, Walmart

Bread Beauty Supply Hair-Gel

$26

Available at breadbeautysupply.com, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

TPH by Taraji Twist and Set Moisture-Rich Twisting Cream

(Screenshot: TPH by Taraji/Youtube)

$13.99

Available at tphbytaraji.com, Amazon, Target, Walmart

Ami Colé Desert Date Cream Multistick

$22

Available at Amicole.com and Sephora

Glow by Daye Bonnet

$19.99

Available at glowbydaye.com, Amazon, Kohls and Walmart

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed

$25

Available at danessamyricksbeauty.com and Sephora

Pattern Beauty Hair Pick

(Photo by Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images)

$9.00

Available at patternbeauty.com, Sephora, Target, Amazon

Danessa Myricks Beauty Linework Paintbrush Eyeliner

$18

Available at danessamyricksbeauty.com and Sephora

Ami Colé Lid Joy Liquid Matte Eyeshadow

$16

Available at Amicole.com and Sephora

Pat McGrath Labs SatinAllure Lipstick

$30

Available at patmcgrath.com, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Ice Cooling Lip Luminizer

(Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)

$26

Available at fentybeauty.com, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

LYS Beauty Speak Love Smooth Glide Lip Liner Pencil

$15

Available at lysbeauty.com and Sephora

Muri Lelu Mauvaise Herbe Indica Oil

$125

Available at murilelu.com and Thirteen Lune

Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil

$9.99

Available at mielleorganics.com, Ulta Beauty, Sally Beauty, CVS Pharmacy and Amazon

Deon Libra Big Up Body Glaze

$63

Available at deonlibra.com

Loved01 Face + Body Oil

(Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LOVED01)

$15

Available at loved01.com, Walmart and CVS Pharmacy

Topicals Slather Exfoliating Body Serum

$30

Available at mytopicals.com, Sephora and Amazon

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.

