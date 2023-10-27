Nathan Broxton, viral show tunes kid, makes his professional debut tonight

Nathan has earned himself a role in "A Raisin in the Sun," set to open at South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa, California, and run through Nov. 12.

Nathan Broxton, the TikTok sensation who loves to sing show tunes, has hit the big time.

The 11-year-old viral sensation has landed a role in “A Raisin in the Sun,” Lorraine Hansberry’s acclaimed play that chronicles the life of a Black family in the 1950s and the struggles they endured.

Nathan is set to portray Travis, the youngest member of the family, in a new production by the South Coast Repertory, the renowned theater company in Costa Mesa, California. The play opens tonight and runs through Sunday, Nov. 12.

Nathan Broxton, 11, makes his professional debut in a California theater company’s production of “A Raisin in the Sun.” Nathan gained viral fame this year with his performances on TikTok and Instagram. His rendition of “Wait for It” from “Hamilton” drew praise from Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., who originally sang the song. (Photo: Screengrab/YouTube.com/Today with Hoda & Jenna)

Nathan gained viral fame earlier this year with his performances on TikTok and Instagram. His rendition of “Wait for It” from “Hamilton” drew praise from Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr., who originally sang the song.

“Young brother is far more committed than I even dreamt of being at his age,” Odom wrote of him on Twitter. “This is conviction! And I love to see it. On this trajectory, he’ll eclipse me in no time.”

Nathan sang “Naughty,” from “Matilda the Musical,” which an Instagram post labeled as his “new obsession.”

In the child’s early social media posts, he sang in the back seat of his parents’ car or danced with all of the verve of a Broadway performer. Major media publications wrote stories about him, and he appeared on the “Today” show.

Now, he’s making his debut with the Tony Award-winning South Coast Repertory. Nathan lives in Orange County, which is where Cosa Mesa is located.

This is the first time SCR will perform “A Raisin in the Sun.” When it was produced back in 1959, it marked the first time a Black woman had a play produced on Broadway.

Following his viral fame, in January, Delta Airlines flew Nathan and his family to New York to see several Broadway shows. He was awed and told People then that he was considering whether he wanted to be a Broadway performer.

“I’ve been trying to decide that,” he said. “Seeing them do all those crazy flips and singing and dancing — that’s incredible. Then I look at myself like, ‘Can I do that? Can I actually do that one day?’

“I feel like I can,” he concluded, “and I think it would be lots of fun, but I know I definitely want to be an actor.”

