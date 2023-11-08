Eddie Murphy brings Christmas cheer in ‘Candy Cane Lane’ trailer

The upcoming Prime Video film brings the "12 Days of Christmas" to life.

Get ready for a new holiday classic! Eddie Murphy is ringing in Christmas in the brand new trailer for his upcoming Prime Video film, “Candy Cane Lane.”

Thaddeus J. Mixson as ‘Nick Carver,’ Genneya Walton as ‘Joy Carver,’ Madison Thomas as ‘Holly Carver,’ Tracee Ellis Ross as ‘Carol Carver,’ and Eddie Murphy as ‘Chris Carver’ star in “Candy Cane Lane.” (Photo by Claudette Barius © Amazon Content Services LLC)

As theGrio previously reported, “Candy Cane Lane” stars Murphy alongside Tracee Ellis Ross in what is described as a “holiday comedy adventure.” Set to “Magic” by Pilot, the final trailer takes viewers into the world of the Reginald Hudlin-helmed film, which follows Chris Carver (Murphy), who signs a deal with a mischievous elf, Pepper, in order to win a neighborhood Christmas decorating contest.

Chris soon realizes the deal is not all that it seemed, as the “12 Days of Christmas” springs to life in their town. Chris and his family then come together to, “race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.”

“We are the Carvers,” Ross says in the trailer. “We’ve got to catch an elf!” Check out the clip below:

The film is written and inspired by Kelly Younger and his own experiences on Candy Cane Lane in El Segundo, California. As theGrio previously reported, the film is also a return for Murphy and Hudlin, the film’s director. This marks their first collaboration together since their beloved 1992 film, “Boomerang.” Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Danielle Pinnock join Murphy and Ross in supporting roles.

“Candy Cane Lane” premieres Dec. 1, 2023, on Prime Video.

