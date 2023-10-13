Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross star in ‘Candy Cane Lane’ trailer

The upcoming holiday film hits Prime Video this December.

A new holiday classic is coming to Prime Video. Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross and more star in the upcoming Christmas film, “Candy Cane Lane.”

Eddie Murphy as Chris Carver and Tracee Ellis Ross as Carol Carver star in “Candy Cane Lane.” (Photo by Claudette Barius © Amazon Content Services LLC)

Described as a “holiday comedy adventure,” the Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian leads the film as a man determined to win his neighborhood’s Christmas home decoration contest. “After Chris (Murphy) inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life, and wreaks havoc on the whole town,” the official synopsis reads.

Chris, his wife Carol (Ross), and their three children must then “race against the clock to break Pepper’s spell, battle deviously magical characters, and save Christmas for everyone.” Check out the heartwarming trailer below:

The film also serves as a reunion of sorts for the creative team. Murphy once again is teaming up with director Reginald Hudlin and producer Brian Grazer, for the first time since the classic 1992 film, “Boomerang.”

In a statement when the film was announced, Hudlin said, “The holiday season is my favorite time of year — just ask my family about my nine-hour Christmas playlist! I‘m excited to be working again with Eddie Murphy, Brian Grazer, and Amazon.”

Murphy and Ross are joined by an impressive supporting cast as well in the film, including Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Danielle Pinnock and more.

“Candy Cane Lane” premieres Dec. 1, 2023, on Prime Video.

