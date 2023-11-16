‘Love is Blind’ stars Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton celebrate 5 years of marriage

Celebrating with a vow renewal and Usher in Las Vegas, the Hamiltons open up about how far they’ve come in five years.

Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton — who met and married during the first season of Netflix’s reality dating show “Love is Blind” — are still going strong.

Earlier this month, the pair celebrated five years together with an intimate vow renewal and rooftop photoshoot in Las Vegas, surrounded by their closest friends and family. The happy couple gushed about their anniversary, which took place at the Bellagio Hotel and included seeing Usher’s residency, to People magazine.

(Left to right) Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton speak during Netflix’s Date Night Event celebrating unscripted and stand-up talent at The London on Sept. 22, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)

Considering that the couple’s first wedding was filmed and broadcast on Netflix, Speed-Hamilton said they didn’t want a “huge blowout thing” this time around.

“I feel like with the show, it was kind of that. It was like, cameras, everybody … and it wasn’t really about the intimacy of us really just celebrating our marriage,” she said.

The two had intended to celebrate their marriage after filming wrapped, but their plans were “derailed” by the 2020 shutdowns and quarantine.

“This is the time to finally celebrate it in our own way, in a fun way,” Speed-Hamilton said.

Then, there’s Usher.

“Really, it started because Lauren wanted to go see Usher,” Hamilton teased. “That’s first and foremost … And then it was just going to be a fun trip to Vegas, we were going to do the cheesy chapel type of thing and have a nice dinner. But then it evolved into a bigger-scale thing,” he added.

As their plans to celebrate grew, Hamilton was cool with it. “I think you should really celebrate every milestone of the marriage,” he said.

Last week, Speed-Hamilton posted footage on social media from the couple’s time enjoying Usher’s residency. The post features a video of the two dancing and singing along to some of the R&B star’s biggest hits. In the caption, Speed-Hamilton poked a little fun at her husband.

“It’s safe to say, [Cameron] made me very proud at [Usher’s] Las Vegas Residency! My boo sung his heart out and I FINALLY got to witness greatness in action! A show well worth it,” she wrote.

From meeting anonymously, falling in love, getting engaged without seeing each other, and a high-stakes wedding to being thrust into the limelight as reality TV stars-turned-couples goals, the couple shared that in five years, they’ve been through quite a lot.

Nevertheless, Speed-Hamilton told People their time together “ feels like a flash.”

“Even though I know for some people who’ve been married for 50 years, they’re like, ‘Five years? That’s nothing. That’s just the beginning.’ But we feel so blessed, and we’re happy,” she said.

She added, “Every day feels like I fall more and more in love with Cam, which I didn’t even know was possible.”

