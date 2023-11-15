Fine over 40: Some of the sexiest Black men alive are middle-aged

These men may not have made it onto People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive list, but they hold a badge of honor in our hearts.

Loading the player...

Each year, People magazine crowns one man as its “Sexiest Man Alive.” While “Grey’s Anatomy” fans are rejoicing at “Dr. McDreamy,” formally known as Patrick Dempsey, finally getting his flowers, here at theGrio, we’ve had our eyes on some of the other finalists included in the 2023 issue.

(Left to right) Jamie Foxx, Usher and Lenny Kravitz are finalists in People’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive issue (Photos: Getty Images)

This year’s list highlighted some of the culture’s longtime celebrity crushes, from Lenny Kravitz to Usher to Jamie Foxx. Usher, who recently turned 45, has recently been making headlines for his ongoing Las Vegas residency and upcoming 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. Making attendees feel like his personal “superstar,” celebrities like Issa Rae, Taraji P. Henson and Keke Palmer have been serenaded by the award-winning performer. Usher’s smooth vocals and suave charisma have had fans swooning since he first rose to fame as a teenager, and this remains true today.

Alongside Usher was fellow R&B artist and Oscar-winning actor and comedian Jamie Foxx. In April, Foxx experienced a health scare, leaving him hospitalized and fans concerned. Since then, the actor has spoken about his recovery, thanking fans for their outpouring of support.

“I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” he said in an Instagram post. “I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery has some potholes as well, but I’m coming back. I’m able to work.”

Although Foxx’s medical condition remains undisclosed, this year alone, the Oscar award-winning actor has starred in six movies, including Netflix’s “They Cloned Tyrone.”

Lastly, People magazine honored 59-year-old rock star Lenny Kravitz. Through the decades, the Grammy award-winning singer has been known to show off his always-toned physique, and age has not changed that. Last month, Kravitz proved he’s still got it in the NSFW music video for his latest single, TK421.

While Foxx, Kravitz and Usher each exude their own unique sex appeal and swagger, they are just a few of the many Black men who are aging like fine wine. Here are several we think also merit a “sexiest man” nod:

Denzel Washington – 68 years old Denzel Washington attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s “The Tragedy Of Macbeth” at DGA Theater Complex on Dec. 16, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Barack Obama – 62 years old Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a rally to support Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin Mandela Barnes on Oct. 29, 2022, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Don Cheadle – 58 years old Don Cheadle speaks onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) LL Cool J – 55 years old Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on Nov. 3, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ) Morris Chestnut – 54 years old Morris Chestnut attends Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” premiere event at Hollywood Athletic Club on Dec. 7, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Colman Domingo – 53 years old Colman Domingo attends the “X: The Life and Times Of Malcolm X” opening night at The Metropolitan Opera on Nov. 3, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images) Method Man – 52 years old Method Man attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Taye Diggs – 52 years old Taye Diggs attends the Belafonte Family Foundation Inaugural Gala at Sony Hall on Oct. 24, 2023, in New York City. Common – 51 years old Common arrives at the “Foundation” Season 2 Global Premiere at Regent Street Cinema on June 29, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Maxwell – 50 years old Maxwell attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Michael Ealy – 50 years old Actor Michael Ealy attends the premiere of Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt” at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sept. 22, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images) McKinley Freeman – 50 years old Actor McKinley Freeman attends the premiere of Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt” at NeueHouse Hollywood on Sept. 22, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images) Mahershala Ali – 49 years old Producer/Actor Mahershala Ali from Apple Original Film’s “Swan Song” attends Deadline’s The Contenders Film at DGA Theater Complex on Nov. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline) André 3000 – 48 years old André Benjamin of “Dispatches from Elsewhere” speaks onstage during the AMC Networks portion of the Winter 2020 TCA Press Tour on Jan. 16, 2020, in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images) Larenz Tate – 48 years old Larenz Tate attends the MACRO Pre-Oscar Party at Citizen News Hollywood on March 9, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for MACRO) Chiwetel Ejiofor – 46 years old Chiwetel Ejiofor attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on April 11, 2021, in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) Wes Moore – 45 years old Maryland Governor Wes Moore attends as Byron Allen & theGrio Celebrate Gayle King at the Washington D.C. Gala after The White House Correspondents Dinner at National Museum Of African American History & Culture on April 29, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Richard Chapin Downs Jr./Getty Images) Lance Gross – 42 years old Lance Gross attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) Jesse Williams – 42 years old Jesse Williams attends the opening of BR Home on Melrose Avenue on Sept. 21, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Banana Republic) Denzel Washington – 68 years old Denzel Washington attends the Los Angeles premiere of A24’s “The Tragedy Of Macbeth” at DGA Theater Complex on Dec. 16, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.