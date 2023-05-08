“Love is Blind” favorites Tiffany and Brett celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Fan-favorite couple Brett and Tiffany hit a Lakers game to celebrate one year since saying “I do” on “Love is Blind.”

This weekend, Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell Brown celebrated one year of Black love!

The fan-favorite couple from “Love is Blind” season 4 commemorated their first wedding anniversary by attending their first Lakers game. From a private suite at Crypto.com Arena courtesy of Netflix, the couple watched the L.A. Lakers win against the Golden State Warriors.

Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown attend Netflix’s Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion Official Watch Party at The Vermont Hollywood on April 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Netflix)

“We kicked off our anniversary weekend by making it to our first [Lakers] game! 🔥🏀,” Tiffany captioned an Instagram post.

Despite having been married for a year, the couple, often referred to as “Brettany” or “Briffany,” stole viewers’ hearts when the show’s fourth season aired in March. From the pods to their engagement to the altar, the couple’s undeniable chemistry and journey captivated “Love Is Blind” audiences worldwide. After saying yes to marriage during the season finale, the couple’s heart-eye-worthy social media posts indicate they are still going strong a year later.

Tellingly, the couple says their favorite moments have been off-camera, as Brett shared in an exclusive interview with People magazine.

“I don’t know if I can pinpoint a specific moment. I will say, I think the first trip or the first thing that we did travel-wise after filming, because we went to Cabo in August, and it was like our honeymoon. It was a trip that we planned,” he said, adding: “It was at a beautiful resort. And it was like our first time just like, ‘Hey babe, we’re away. And this is us and no one else.’ And just having that time to experience a new place together without cameras or interviews. It was like shoes off.”

“To be completely alone and disconnected from my person and do a lot of romantic things together,” Tiffany agreed. “That actually felt like the honeymoon.”

The Browns were one of three couples to marry during the show’s season four finale. While each couple faced their own unique challenges, Brett and Tiffany’s relationship appeared to be the smoothest of the season. In fact, Tiffany shared that their biggest hurdle as a couple was adjusting to her move to Portland, Ore. In addition to adjusting to married life, Tiffany navigated being in a new city without her core friend group.

“We had a strong foundation before I moved, and I feel like it’s just kind of grown after,” said Brown, per People. “I told myself during the pods, I was like, ‘I’ve always been looking for somebody that makes me feel safe, comfortable and secure,'” she explained. “And when I say comfortable, [that means] like, What is our ease in talking to one another? How do we resolve little disagreements? Or whatever. It’s not like we get along all the time, Brett is a completely different person, but we have so much respect for one another and we know how to communicate together.”

Ultimately, the Browns’ love story is still one worth rooting for.

