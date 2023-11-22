Denzel Washington says his wife ‘holds everything together’

Denzel Washington has a lot to be thankful for this year, with a career spanning four decades – and his wife is at the top of the list.

On Tuesday, Washington, a theGrio Awards nominee, appeared on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray,” where he discussed his Thanksgiving plans and thanked his wife of 40 years, Pauletta Washington, for all her hard work in prepping for visitors, People reported.

Pauletta Washington and Denzel Washington attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

“The Missus is getting everything ready. The long table is out,” Washington shared. “People come from all over. She told me she had an 11th-hour issue this morning that was, like, they brought the wrong-size turkey or something. So she had to go get an extra turkey or something.”

The “Equalizer” star joked that he doesn’t do anything in the kitchen but eat. In fact, he said, his wife threw him out of the cooking headquarters after telling him, ‘You have nothing to do with this. Just go make some money and get out the way.'”

Washington and his wife met on the set of his debut film, “Wilma,” in 1977. They reconnected at a mutual friend’s party and married in 1983 after the actor proposed for a third time. They have four children: John David, Katia, and twins Olivia and Malcolm.

In 2018, Washington joked to People that the key to his successful marriage is that he does what he’s told and keeps his mouth shut.

“I’m thankful and I have been blessed beyond measure with the greatest woman in the world,” Washington said, “who not only is a beautiful woman and a great wife and I love her, great mother of our children, but she holds everything together.”

