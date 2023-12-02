Gift like theGrio: 12 gifts for the home by Black-owned brands

Whether you’re shopping for a home decor addict, a stylish couch potato, or a Prince fan, we’ve got you covered.

During the holidays, there’s a natural emphasis on the home, the setting for parties, dinners, movie marathons and other holiday moments. It’s also great for gift-giving.

From Ayesha Curry’s cookware brand to BLK MKT Vintage to House of Marley and more, there are tons of Black-owned brands worth inviting into the home of your loved ones. Whether shopping for a host with the most, a stylish couch potato, or a Prince fan, theGrio has rounded up 12 of our favorite gifts for the home from Black-owned brands below.

There are tons of Black-owned brands worth inviting into the home. (Photo credit: Adobe Stock)

For a grand entrance

“You Know The Vibes” doormat by Kicky Mats. (Photo credit: Kicky Mats)

It’s always a great time when they invite you over, which is hardly surprising. For the person in your life with whom you always “know the vibe,” gift them a doorstep declaration of their reliable, good energy with a “You Know The Vibes” doormat by Kicky Mats.

“You Know The Vibes” doormat

$55

For the fragrance fanatic

Josephine Reed Diffuser and Candle bundle by Harlem Candle Co. (Photo credit: Harlem Candle Co.)

They love luxury, fine fragrances and Harlem Renaissance references. Keep the flame of their passions lit by gifting them the Josephine Reed Diffuser and Candle bundle by the Harlem Candle Co. With notes of citrus bergamot, Moroccan rose, jasmine and warm amber, it’ll feel like “La Baker” herself is flitting through the room.

Josephine Reed Diffuser and Candle bundle

Currently on sale for $90

For the chic couch potato

Mongolian sheepskin fur throw blanket sold by CB2. (Photo credit: CB2)

You’ll likely please even the most fashion-forward homebody with an item from Law Roach’s holiday collection with CB2. For the couch potato who enjoys a little beauty with their “bed rot” routine, gift them the Mongolian sheepskin throw from Roach’s collaboration.

Mongolian sheepskin fur throw blanket

$499

For the person who won’t indulge themselves

Linen Sheet Set by Linoto. (Photo credit: Linoto)

Luxury sheets are top-rated, long-lasting and typically insanely comfortable. They also may be an indulgence many hesitate to invest in. This season, treat someone on your list to the life of luxury linen sheets with a set from Linoto.

Linen Sheet Set

$429

For the kitchen

Ayesha Curry 9-piece cookware set. (Photo credit: Pots and Pans)

They live in their kitchen — or at least they’re aspiring to. Regardless, help the home chefs in your life cook up masterpieces with a brand new, state-of-the-art set of cookware like Ayesha Curry’s 9-piece set.

Ayesha Curry cookware

Currently on sale for $79.00

For the coffee connoisseur

Prince Starfish & Coffee mug by Don’t Sleep Interiors. (Photo credit: Don’t Sleep Interiors)

There is likely a Prince song or lyric for nearly everyone, including coffee lovers. For the person who loves Prince and coffee or pop culture in general, gift them a coffee mug by Don’t Sleep Interiors embossed with a lyric from Prince’s song “Starfish & Coffee.”

Prince Starfish & Coffee mug

$18.50

For the coffee table

Horizon coasters by Jungalow. (Photo credit: Jungalow)

You know the type. They have one rule in their house: don’t set your glass on their coffee table, or the side table, for that matter. For the person who refuses to accommodate any drink rings on their surfaces, help them enforce the rule by gifting them a set of stylish and durable coasters.

Horizon Coasters

$35

For the bar

Colored wine stemware set of 6 by Estelle Colored Glass. (Photo credit: Estelle Colored Glass)

You could gift the vino lovers in your life a set of generic clear wine glasses, or you could elevate their sipping sessions with glassware as vibrant as they are. For the colorful wine drinkers in your life, gift them multicolor wine glasses.

Estelle Colored Wine Stemware set of 6

$185

For a conversation starter

Actually Curious, sold by Black Owned Everything. (Photo credit: Black Owned Everything)

Game nights don’t always have to be competitive in nature; they can be intimate as well. For the person who enjoys learning more about who they host just as much as dominating them in Spades or Uno, try gifting them a conversation game like Actually Curious, which asks questions that force players to delve deeper.

Actually Curious

$45

For the listening session

The Get Together Duo Bluetooth bookshelf speakers by House of Marley. (Photo credit: House of Marley)

Music fans of all varieties would likely rejoice at receiving a set of Bluetooth speakers. If those speakers have a connection to a late music icon like Bob Marley, they’re sure to be a hit. Level up the close listeners on your list this year with a set of speakers from House of Marley.

Get Together Duo

Currently on sale for $149.99

For the plant parent

Plant Brush by Goode. (Photo credit: Goode)

While the plant lovers in your life might most love another plant, a sophisticated maintenance tool will likely do just fine, too. Help them keep their palmiest leaves shining bright and green with a handy plant duster.

Plant Brush

$65

For the vintage collector

BLK MKT Vintage gift card sold by BLK MKT Vintage. (Photo credit: BLK MKT Vintage)

Maybe they’re into vintage art prints — or maybe they collect old records or Black relics. Whatever they’re into, if they love antiques, a gift card to BLK MKT Vintage, where they can find all of the above and beyond, will likely be welcomed.

BLK MKT Vintage gift card

Beginning at $30

