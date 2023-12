Watch: How to practice mindfulness during the holiday season

These tips can help you practice mindfulness over the holidays.

It’s the holiday season, a time for family, friends, and joy, but it can also bring stress. Saundra, a meditation and mindfulness coach, offers five tips to help you incorporate mindfulness into your holiday season. Check out the full video above!

