Watch: Romantic getaways for the holidays

The Christmas season exudes a certain romantic charm. Consider these destinations for a delightful getaway with your special someone.

Many beautiful destinations across the U.S. are perfect for a romantic Christmas getaway with your special someone. Whether you prefer to explore a warmer climate with a beach, immerse yourself in a charming snow-covered small town with romantic restaurants and holiday markets, or enjoy a skiing adventure in the mountains followed by a cozy evening in a cabin hot tub in the woods — there’s something for every preference. Consider visiting Maui, Hawaii; Yellowstone National Park; or New York, New York.

