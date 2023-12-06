Watch: Jordan Sanchez intersects art and climate activism in new ‘Faces of Change’
Pattrn's "Faces of Change" returns with poet/climate activist Jordan Sanchez sharing her mission, her words, and her vision.
“Faces of Change,” a series that follows innovators and groundbreakers, takes a different turn as climate activist and poet Jordan Sanchez shows how her words create power and influence. The Harvard student looks to use her education and climate-inspired spoken word poetry to motivate people to take action to change their community and the world.
