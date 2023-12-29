Watch: What you need to know about Day 4 of Kwanzaa: Ujamaa

Habari Gani, or what’s the news of the day, GrioFam? Today is Dec. 29, which marks Day 4 of Kwanzaa. Tune in as Tatianna Mott provides a deep dive on the day.

On the fourth day of Kwanzaa, we light the second red candle to the left of the black candle. This candle represents the principle of Ujamaa or cooperative economics.

