Monica will join Nicki Minaj on the ‘Pink Friday 2 World Tour’

Monica will return on stage as she joins Nicki Minaj for her upcoming “Pink Friday 2 World Tour.”

The Grammy Award-winning singer announced the news on Thursday during her segment on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“One thing that no one knows until today is that I’m going on the ‘Pink Friday 2’ tour with Nicki Minaj,” Monica told the EGOT host. “It is starting on March 1, and I get a chance to hit all these cities that mean so much to me.”

Known for classics such as “Don’t Take It Personal,” “The Boy Is Mine,” “Before You Walk Out of My Life” and countless other hits, the artists’ extensive music catalog has sustained across several generations.

“I’m really grateful for Nicki because she is one of those people that has always said ‘Monica meant everything to my childhood,'” the singer continued. “Some people act like they forget, so it’s pretty cool not to be forgotten and to be called for things like such. So we’re going to show up and show out.”

Monica’s tour announcement follows a conversation she had in October 2023, during which she talked about being underappreciated in the music industry. The ’90s R&B songstress expressed her feeling overlooked throughout her 30-year career when she appeared on the final stop of LeBron James’ talk show, “The Shop’s Uninterrupted Live Tour,” in Atlanta.

“I’m actually a person that for all the records I’ve broken, I really have never won any awards,” Monica said at the show’s live tour. “I’m really the most forgotten if you think about it.”

Despite the diminished award recognition, Monica said she still enjoyed her career because she did not have industry expectations and was “not looking at stats.”

Minaj announced the “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” on Instagram in December 2023 with multiple stops, including London, Toronto, Paris, Philadelphia, Boston, Las Vegas and more. The tour kicks off in Oakland, California, on March 1 and goes through June 12.

