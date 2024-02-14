Beyoncé makes a surprise appearance during New York Fashion Week

Beyoncé is full of surprises this week. Following the unexpected release of two new singles and the announcement of an upcoming country album, Queen Bey was spotted in Brooklyn, New York, at Luar’s New York Fashion Week presentation.

In a look that might best be described as “Space Cowboy”-inspired, the star made an inevitably grand entrance wearing the embroidered and bedazzled silver “Galaxy” blazer, sheer hooded bodysuit, and over-the-knee boots from Gaurav Gupta’s Paris Couture Spring-Summer ’24 collection, paired with a holographic Luar bag, and oversized sunglasses. Keeping the silver chrome theme of her “Renaissance” tour, Beyoncé added some country flair to the ‘fit with what appeared to be the same “Mist Gray” Stetson cowboy hat she wore to this year’s Grammys ceremony.

Though the star tried to sneak into the show moments before its start time, all eyes were reportedly on Beyoncé as she made her first New York Fashion Week appearance in eight years. Sitting next to her mother, Tina Knowles, in the front row, the “Renaissance” singer shared a few smiles from her seat as her longtime bodyguard, Julius de Boer, kept a close watch, shining his flashlight on anyone who got too close.

Beyond the flashing lights and curious gazes, Beyoncé attended the show for one special reason — her nephew, Daniel “Julez” Smith Jr. Among the dozens of models scheduled to walk down the designer’s runway, 19-year-old Julez not only showcased Luar’s latest collection but also assisted in sharing the designer’s greater message. Founded by Raul Lopez, Luar’s Fall 2024 assortment was a revived exploration of sartorial “metrosexuality.”

“Metrosexuality is not just a label or a look — it was a trapdoor to acceptance, a way for [Lopez] to hide his sexuality while growing up,” the brand explained, per Fashionista. “Assuming the role of a ‘Deceptionista,’ he was able to deceive, shade and ultimately transcend. As society embraces a softer masculine aesthetic again, Lopez points out the irony of the Deceptionista. It’s no longer just the metrosexual man doing the deceiving, but it’s society retreating on its own heteronormative programming.”

Aligning with the brand’s signature bold shoulders, Julez walked down the runway in a leather suit that featured a dramatic, exaggerated-shoulder silhouette and faux fur sleeve detailing. His mother, Solange Knowles, was also spotted at the show, sitting a few seats away from her sister.

“I feel good,” Julez said in an interview backstage. “A lot of my people are going to be here so it’s a lot of support.”

The model’s grandmother proudly shared videos and photos from the show on her Instagram, calling the evening a “family affair.” Posting a group photo of herself, Beyoncé, Solange, Julez, Lopez and Parkwood Entertainment exec Angela Beyince, a cousin of the Knowles sisters, Mama Knowles congratulated her grandchild.

“Congratulations My Julez so proud of you ❤️ @luar fashion show designer with Raul Lopez,” she wrote. “You did great!!! We love you❤️”

Corrected: Wednesday, 2/14/24 at 7:15 p.m., ET: An earlier version of this article indicated that Luar designed the outfit worn by Beyoncé. The article has been amended to credit designer Gaurav Gupta.

