Watch: President Biden banking on women’s support amid health care battle

T

his week’s edition of “The Hill with April Ryan” takes a look at two battleground states. In Kentucky, Colmon Elridge, chairman of the state’s Democratic Party, explained to theGrio’s Washington Bureau Chief April D. Ryan why he believes Black voters in the Bluegrass State will show up in large numbers in the 2024 election. In Michigan, U.S. Senate candidate Hill Harper talks about his run for office and receiving a critical endorsement. “The Hill” also explores the role of Black men in this year’s election and how the Democratic and Republican parties are vying for their votes. Ryan also dives into the role of women’s health care in the 2024 election, which is a top agenda item for the Biden-Harris administration and health practitioners.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.