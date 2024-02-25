Zimbabwe starts an emergency polio vaccination drive after detecting cases caused by a rare mutation

Vaccination teams in Zimbabwe are moving from house to house to deliver more doses to protect children

Feb 25, 2024

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe began an emergency campaign to inoculate more than 4 million children against polio on Tuesday after health authorities detected three cases caused by the rare mutation of the weakened virus used in oral vaccines, including a 10-year-old girl who was paralyzed in January.

The health ministry said laboratory tests from samples collected from sewage sites in several areas of the capital, Harare, late last year showed the presence of a mutated polio virus that originated in an oral vaccine used in the global eradication effort.

In rare instances, the live polio virus in vaccines can mutate into a form capable of sparking new outbreaks, especially in places with poor sanitation and low vaccination levels.

In this file photo, a Somali baby receives a polio vaccine, at the Medina Maternal Child Health center in Mogadishu, Somalia. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

The number of polio cases globally has dropped by more than 99% since the global effort to wipe out the disease led by the World Health Organization and others began in 1988. But the majority of children being paralyzed by polio these days are being crippled by a virus that was originally linked to a vaccine.

Vaccination teams in Zimbabwe are moving from house to house to deliver more doses to protect children, while others will be stationed at health facilities, authorities said.

Officials said it was the first time Zimbabwe would be using a new oral polio vaccine specifically designed to reduce the risk of the virus within it mutating into a dangerous form.

Recommended Stories

6-1 grocery method, How can I buy groceries more efficiently?, Tiktok 6-1 method, How can I reduce my food bill?, Ways to reduce grocery bill, What is the smartest way to grocery shop? theGrio.com
Business

Consumers are increasingly pushing back against price increases — and winning

African Diaspora

Zimbabwe starts an emergency polio vaccination drive after detecting cases caused by a rare mutation

Sports

Kenya mourns as marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum is given a state funeral

Politics

Flint council member Eric Mays, known for outbursts and activism in city water crisis, dies age 65

Entertainment

Macro founder Charles D. King on making history at the PGA Awards: ‘It’s not just about me’

Politics

Justice Department report on federal prison deaths draws scrutiny from prison advocates

Lifestyle

A stained glass window showing a dark-skinned Jesus Christ is heading to a Memphis museum

News

Former NFL star Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of DUI, authorities in Washington state say

Zimbabwe aims to roll out more than 10 million new vaccine doses targeting just over 4 million children below the age of 10 in two rounds in February and March. More than 95% of that population needs to be immunized against polio to stop new outbreaks.

Last year, the wild polio virus caused a dozen cases in Afghanistan and Pakistan, the only countries that still have that virus. In comparison, polio viruses linked to the vaccine caused more than 500 cases in nearly two dozen countries globally, mostly in Africa.

Zimbabwe last reported a wild polio virus case in 1986, according to the United Nations children’s agency.

Zimbabwe Health Minister Douglas Mombeshora called the new detection of polio “a serious concern” but said they were prepared to respond swiftly. The health ministry said it was collaborating with health authorities in at least five other African countries that had recently detected polio viruses through environmental sampling and routine surveillance.

Polio can cause total paralysis, and children under 5 are especially vulnerable. It is transmitted from person to person, mainly through contact with contaminated feces, water or food, as well as through droplets from a sneeze or cough of an infected person.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE