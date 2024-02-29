Watch: 5 questions with actress Tamala Jones

From “Booty Call” to “The Wood”, actress Tamala Jones has been acting for over 30 years. Her longevity in the game has made her a staple in the acting world. Her latest project “Ordinary Angels” is a faith-based film, based on a true story, which she describes as one of her favorite movies to date. In our newest series, “5 Questions with…”, where we go one-on-one with some of today’s biggest tastemakers, Jones stopped by theGrio to talk about her latest project, what she would be doing if she wasn’t an actress, and more.

